What Is CBD and Cannabis Oil?

Have you ever thought about the difference between CBD and cannabis oil? In spite of their similarities, these products vary in content, legal status, and effects. Cannabis oil is more potent than CBD due to the presence of high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels, responsible for triggering psychoactive effects in users.

From a legal aspect, cannabidiol oil has become legal to buy and use virtually everywhere across Europe. There is a variety of Austrian CBD oil products that straighten the immune system.

We hope the information below will help you grasp the dissimilarities between the two oils.

Difference

Even though the majority of people consider CBD and cannabis oil to be the same, these are actually dissimilar when it comes to the percentage of compounds found in their content. Both derived from the cannabis Sativa plant, CBD and cannabis oil share two prominent ingredients; cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol. The former is touted for its anti-inflammatory properties, whereas the latter is known for its psychotropic effects.

While CBD oil contains an insignificant amount of THC, as many as 0.02 percent, the cannabis variant is much more abundant in THC, containing between 12 and 32 percent. As a result, consuming a strain high in tetrahydrocannabinol makes users experience hallucinatory effects, which isn’t the case in strains plentiful in cannabidiol.

Moreover, cannabidiol is available in the market as a full-spectrum and CBD isolate. One is supposed to learn the difference between these strains in order to purchase the right product. For instance, the full-spectrum variant consists of not only cannabidiol but other cannabinoids as well, such as CBDV, CBC, CBN, etc.

Despite the variety of cannabinoids, these products are also copious in terpenes, popular as the compounds responsible for the scent and color of the cannabis Sativa plant. Terpenes and cannabinoids work together in order to produce the entourage effect, enhancing each other’s effects in order for users to experience maximal benefits. Click here in order to see what research says about the entourage effect.

The isolate form, on the other hand, contains no other compounds but pure cannabidiol, accounting for 99.9 % of the content. When it comes to making the best choice, both full-spectrum and isolate products have their own advantages. The ultimate decision depends on the preferences of users. Some individuals prefer the flavorless and unscented isolate form, while others opt for the full-spectrum type because of the earthy taste and smell.

Laws

Given the difference in tetrahydrocannabinol content between CBD and cannabis oil, countries impose different laws as far as the use of these products is concerned. While CBD oil is considered legal in almost all countries across Europe, the same cannot be said about cannabis. The laws related to the recreational use of cannabis are still rigorous in the largest part of European countries.

For example, in Austria, cannabis is only considered legal for medical and scientific purposes, not recreational. Since 2016, the possession of this compound isn’t considered a criminal offense as long as the percentage of THC doesn’t exceed twenty grams. Not adhering to the personal use threshold leads to an imprisonment of one year.

Regarding the cultivation of cannabis, Austria permits individuals to grow this plant, even in their homes as long as they don’t cultivate it for the purpose of extracting THC. Also, the amount of THC in the plants should be lower than 0.03 percent. The following link, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_in_Austria#:~:text=Cannabis%20in%20Austria%20is%20legal,seeds%20and%20plants%20is%20legal explains the decriminalization and laws related to cannabis in Austria.

CBD oil, on the other hand, is in the gray area because of the changing attitude of the Austrian government towards its legal status. Until 2018, there were no legal restrictions imposed on the sale of cannabidiol products. Since then, the Austrian government has prohibited CBD in the form of dietary supplements, cosmetic products, and foods.

Nevertheless, the law says nothing about banning cannabidiol in the form of essential oils or plant extracts. By selling these as aromatic goods, vendors aren’t held legally responsible for selling CBD goods online, as well as users for purchasing them.

Potential side effects

Regarding adverse effects, cannabis and CBD oil differ in this aspect as well. The higher the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, the greater the risk of experiencing side effects. THC is capable of triggering psychoactive effects in users, making them experience hallucinations. Despite a hallucinatory feeling, it might also cause fatigue in individuals.

In addition, users may experience changes in memory and learning ability, both of them reduced after a certain period of consumption. People might also be subjected to an increase in appetite and heart rate. Buyers are advised to purchase products with lower amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol so as to prevent such adverse effects from taking place. It’s paramount for the oil you purchase to have a balanced content of CBD and THC, as the former control the psychotropic effects of the latter.

In contrast, CBD oil is boasted for inducing milder side effects, such as dry mouth, nausea, anxiety, diarrhea, etc. These symptoms vary across users, depending on their experience of using cannabidiol in the past.

Women are strongly advised to avoid using cannabidiol oil throughout pregnancy and when breastfeeding. Individuals suffering from liver disease should be cautious when consuming this product because of the possibility of liver enzyme increase.

Final word

Before purchasing any of these products, check their legal status in your country.

It’ll save you a lot of trouble!