What is Your Car or Truck Worth? Who Knows Its True Value?

The questions in the title have left many people to scratch their heads over the value of their old vehicle, whether it be a car, truck, 4×4, or a 4WD. When you sell your car, the buyer would ask the final price of the vehicle, which would be based on the current market standings, the age of the vehicle and performance. You mainly come across three types of potential car buyers.

1. Car Wreckers in Perth

Car wreckers are the companies that buy used cars regardless of the car’s make and model and condition. And, in return, they offer good cash. They evaluate each car part for its market price. If your car is not in a state of running on the road, they will still pay you for the parts that are in working perfectly. Even if the car is accidental, they will still pay you a good price for the metal as they sell the scrap of used cars as a raw material that has good value.

Car Wreckers in Perth are a good option for those who have the cars that are not in very good condition. These companies are known for paying instant cash for cars they buy.

The experts at these companies know the value of each part and offer genuine price for the same.

2. Individual Buyers

The individual buyers are usually the number one choice when someone looks for a potential buyer to sell the car. But, individual buyers do have favorite brands and they want the car in running condition. They are reluctant to spend the money on it for the repair work. The individual buyers look for the cheap and best option. If you have a car of their favorite brand and in good running condition, then you have their attention.

If you are not a good negotiator, you will end up selling your vehicle at a price lower than its true worth. Don’t expect good cash for cars in Perth from the individual buyers.

3. The Car Selling Portals

The car selling portals are the websites that bring the car buyer and the seller on a common platform. The car buyers and sellers can connect with each other on these platforms. The perk of this service is that the portals charge money from both the parties i.e. you have to give a commission or some signup fee.

The one demerit of these services is that you are not always connected with genuine buyers.

It has been seen on such platforms that people want to sell cars write in their description that they only want to contact the individual buyers – “Dealers Stay Away”.