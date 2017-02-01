What to Do After a Workplace Accident

Trying to recover from a workplace accident can be difficult, particularly if you sustained serious injuries. If you ever find yourself in this situation, it’s important to know what your rights are as an employee.

While most businesses will have a plan of action, it’s always good to know what to expect, and how your needs will be met. Read on for some helpful tips on how to handle a workplace accident.

Debrief on the accident

If you’ve been in an accident at work, it’s essential to meet with your supervisor, a health and safety representative or a human resources officer as soon as possible. This will give everyone involved an opportunity to discuss their concerns and go over the details of the accident. Your employer can also tell you how the process will proceed from there.

Discuss your current needs

In some cases, you may require further medical care and support after a workplace accident. At some point, your employer should make available as much information as possible on how to manage your current and future needs. You should also be provided with further information on compensation matters at this point.

Assess your ability to work

While many people are eager to return to work after an accident, the severity of your injuries may limit the types of duties you can perform. You may need to return to work slowly, perhaps taking on lighter duties while your health improves. Remember to speak openly with your doctor (or any other health professional) at this time, particularly if you do not feel ready.

Seek further support if necessary

While many employers are careful about ensuring the safety of their staff, workplace accidents still happen. Getting hurt at work can be an extremely stressful experience. It’s important to have an outlet for these emotions, whether that be short-term counselling or a form of leave. Speak with your employer about any additional support services that may be available to you.

Following a workplace accident, you are free to seek legal assistance. However this should be treated a last resort if you are not getting sufficient support from your employer. If you do choose to speak to a lawyer, you will need them to have experience with personal injury cases. A legal firm such as Sinnamon Lawyers will be able to advise you of your rights and your employer’s responsibilities.

Workplace accidents are an unfortunate reality in today’s world. It is important to know what type of support your employer can provide, and how your recovery will be managed. Be sure to take care of yourself at work, as that’s definitely the most important step.