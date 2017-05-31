What to do when your child starts their first job

Share this: Twitter

A positive first job experience is very important for anyone and is likely to stick with you forever. When it comes to teenagers, success and enjoyment at a job can provide a break from any other challenges they may be facing. It can also boost self-confidence and provide a variety of skills to kick-start life in the working world.

You can do a lot of things to ensure that your child’s first job experience is a good one. Read on to discover the best tips to help you decide what steps to take!

Apply for a National Insurance Card

This is perhaps the most important thing to do as soon as your child begins to look for a job. If you wish to work within the UK, the law requires you to provide a National Insurance Number. If you are aged 16 or over, you will pay National Insurance contributions (providing that you are earning more than £153 per week). Applying for your National Insurance Number Card with NI Apply is quick, easy and very important to do.

Stay Organised

It can be quite the shock to the system when you begin a new routine. Support your child by helping them stay organised. For example, use a wall calendar to jot down shifts and other responsibilities. This will help your child adjust to their new schedule without getting too stressed (stress can affect work performance and needs to be avoided).

Understand The Need For Independence

As a parent, it can be very difficult to not get involved with every aspect of your child’s life. However, if they are mature enough to secure a job, they are mature enough to face responsibilities. It can be tempting to get in contact with your child’s employer directly to see how they are getting on – this needs to be avoided at all costs unless in an urgent scenario. Instead of this, keep communication strong with your child so that they give you frequent updates on how the new job is going. Your child’s happiness is very important and if something is bothering them in the workplace then you need to be made aware.

Practise Skills at Home

Being able to work with others is very vital in just about any job. If your child hasn’t had much experience in this area, practising people skills at home is a great way to boost their confidence and make them feel more comfortable in the workplace. For example, practice basic manners, time management and the art of not sharing too much about problems or personal life while on the job (first impressions are key). The skills that your child learns will support them for life and gain confidence for other tasks they may face.

Starting a new job is a nerve-wracking experience for any individual, but with practise and preparation, there is realistically nothing to worry about. Being there for your child is the best thing to do and be sure not to forget to apply for a National Insurance Card!