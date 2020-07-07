What To Know About Timeshares on the Gold Coast

What is a Timeshare?

So you’ve decided that you want to purchase a timeshare. You aren’t entirely sure of what this will entail, but don’t worry! We’ve collected all the information you need to know about timeshares on the gold coast, including what timeshares are, where to buy timeshares on the gold coast, and the difference between a timeshare and a hotel room. We’ll also go into the health benefits of vacationing.

A timeshare is a vacation arrangement that allows you to buy in time at a specific property in a vacation destination, sharing the cost with others so that you don’t have to front all the costs by yourself. Timeshares are usually on a shared deeded contract, meaning that you can sell, will, or give your timeshare at any time.

Where to Buy Timeshares on the Gold Coast

There are plenty of places you can purchase a timeshare on the gold coast, with resorts offering timeshares for customers to buy. Some of the more popular resorts that offer timeshares are the Alpha Sovereign Hotel, Beach House Seaside Resort, Beachcomber International Resort, and Breakfree Cosmopolitan. We recommend you check out those resorts if you’re looking for a timeshare at a good price, and in a good location on the Gold Coast.

If you are looking to buy a timeshare in a more commercialized hotel, you can look into big name hotels and see if they offer timeshares, as many do. This can be a good option if you are looking for a smaller space on a resort or want to use your timeshare in a place where you are earning points to use their amenities, such as Marriott points.

The Difference Between a Timeshare and a Hotel Room

There are many differences between a timeshare and a hotel room, with the first being that you actually own the timeshare. Additionally, timeshares offer more luxury and convenient amenities for less money. Timeshares are oftentimes equipped with more rooms and more amenities such as a washer/dryer, and a fully-equipped kitchen. Hotel rooms are oftentimes only equipped with shared amenities, and sometimes don’t offer a washer or dryer. They can also be smaller than timeshares, with many hotels only being one or two beds, while there are timeshares of many varying sizes available for purchase along the gold coast.

Getting Rid of a Timeshare you No Longer Use

If you purchased a timeshare on the Gold Coast, but find yourself traveling less due to age, health or the Coronavirus, it may be time to get rid of it. Websites online can help you answer the question of “what is the average cost to get out of a timeshare” with the help of a timeshare exit company such as Wesley Financial Group.

Health Benefits to Vacationing

While there are so many positive things about vacationing in your own timeshare, one of the most prevalent things is the health benefit that vacationing can have on the human body. According to neuroscientists, vacations improve mental health by relieving stress of day-to-day jobs and activities. When your brain is no longer thinking about the pressure of your job, it has time to heal and produce feelings of calmness.

Concluding Thoughts

We have gone through what a timeshare is, how a timeshare on the gold coast differs from a hotel, and the health benefits of vacationing. If you’re looking for a timeshare on the gold coast, looking at popular resorts and commercialized hotels that offer timeshares is always a great place to start. Maybe ask the hotel you’re staying at if they offer timeshares, or presentations on timeshares nearby. Timeshares on the gold coast are a great way to get away from your day-to-day life, and to experience some vacation calmness in a place that feels like home.