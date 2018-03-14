What Type of Engagement Ring Should I Buy?

This is a unique time in your life that deserves to be taken seriously. However, you should also be able to have fun in the process of narrowing down ring options. Here are some tips to make the shopping (and guessing!) a little easier.

Gold, silver, or something else?

A lot of this depends on the stone you select. For example, emeralds or sapphires are better with silver tones than gold. A diamond will work well with either, and a pearl might look good with a gold ring. So, think about color complimenting here. Next, ensure that if you get gold or silver, it is real and will not wear down over time. If you go for something like a plated metal that will need to be replaced after a while, look for a deal that includes the upkeep, so the brilliance of the ring isn’t compromised. Generally, silver costs less than gold, and gold should be at least 14K and possibly higher. Other metals can wear fairly well, too, like platinum. Though it may need maintenance.

Diamond, colored diamond, or other gem?

The stone is the central focus of the entire piece, and will be looked at more often than you can imagine. So, choose one that is perfect for her.

Diamonds are for classy, sensible girls, as well as those who love to make a statement. If you are looking for fool proof, this is it. There are very few girls who don’t love diamonds. And guys, if you need help, this step by step guide from Beyond4cs.com will come in handy.

For people who want to stay away from diamonds entirely, there are many other options including sapphires, rubies, pearls, emeralds, onyx, and more. Find something in a color she adores.

How about a birthstone?

While we’re on the subject of color, you can always go for a gem that represents when she was born. This is a great way to let her know that you appreciate her individual style, and remember details about who she is. They make these in a variety of colors, and you’re sure to find the right one.

Small stones, large, or both?

Some rings look fabulous with one big stone placed in the center that sits alone. It’s a great way to make a statement, and show off that fancy diamond. If she isn’t a fan of flashy jewelry, you can always opt for some smaller rocks that will add sparkle without being overwhelming. These can be embedded in the ring so they create a beautiful design. If she loves bling, you can do both. Start with the largest stone in the middle. This can then be surrounded by smaller stones, or they might dust the edges of the gold or silver. It’s up to you, there is a huge variety.

Shape

Easily the most noticeable part of the ring is the shape of the gem. These range from heart to round, pear, marquis, oval, and many others. Let her style be your guide when determining the right cut for her engagement ring.

To engrave, or not to engrave?

For an individualistic twist that will ensure that her ring is never mixed up with another, try engraving. It’s a fun way to add some meaning. Try important dates, part of your vows, or a special quote or verse. Choose something deeply meaningful. If you want to keep it simple, engraving is not necessary. But, it can always be added later, if you so choose!

Picking out your future fiancé’s engagement ring will take some creativity, planning and attention to detail. But with these tips to guide you through the process, you are sure to pick the perfect piece that will bring a sparkle to her eyes. Never settle, look for the very best option. You’ll know it when you see it, so be prepared! She will never forget the moment you propose, especially with such a lovely reminder that she can wear forever.