What Will It Take To Keep You Motivated?

A Goal
First of all, maybe for you it’s a goal? Do you have something specific in mind that you would absolutely love to achieve? Do you have dreams of a new life? A bigger life? Of doing a certain something that you’ve always wanted to do? Then set goals. Work out how you’re going to get there. Then set the plans in place for you to be able to achieve your wildest goals.
Your Environment
Or maybe its your office space? Do you feel really demotivated by your surroundings? If you’re in a cold, dark, damp workspace, think about moving. Or if you work with negative, toxic people, it might be time to change companies. Because a positive environment will always make you more motivated.
The People You Follow
But then also, you’re going to want to take a look at the people you consume. Who are you following? Are you following people that motivate you and lift you up? Do you feel really inspired by the content you’re consuming? When you turn to entrepreneurs, such as David Tricarico, or figures that you admire, you can be uplifted. So make sure that you’re following people that inspire you.
The People Around You
As a step on from that, you are going to want to take a look at the kind of people that you’re surrounding yourself with too. Because if you are hanging out with, living with, or just generally around, people that are negative and bring you down, this will affect how motivated you are to achieve your dreams and grow in your career or business.
The Work You’re Doing
But then, for you, the one big motivating factor could be all about the work that you’re actually getting to do. Do you want to make a difference in the world? Do you want to change people’s lives? Do you want to create something cool and new and fun? If this is something that does really matter to you, then maybe you need to change careers so that you are doing something you love. Or even found a company that you know will make its mark.