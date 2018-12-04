What Will It Take To Keep You Motivated?

A Goal

When it comes to your work, you’re always going to find that you need to love what you do. Or be interested in what you do. Or have a passion for it. Because when you don’t, you may find that you lose interest. That you don’t want to give it your all. That you’re not motivated to move things along. Now, if you have a job and not a career, this might be okay. If you’re just collecting a paycheck to pay the bills then you might not want to have a passion for what you’re doing. But, if you are trying to build a career that you can fall in love with, or you’re looking to build your own business, then you absolutely need to be sure that you’re head over heels in love with what you do. And you need to stay motivated. So let’s take a look at some factors that could affect this for you.

First of all, maybe for you it’s a goal? Do you have something specific in mind that you would absolutely love to achieve? Do you have dreams of a new life? A bigger life? Of doing a certain something that you’ve always wanted to do? Then set goals. Work out how you’re going to get there. Then set the plans in place for you to be able to achieve your wildest goals.

Your Environment

Or maybe its your office space? Do you feel really demotivated by your surroundings? If you’re in a cold, dark, damp workspace, think about moving. Or if you work with negative, toxic people, it might be time to change companies. Because a positive environment will always make you more motivated.

The People You Follow

But then also, you’re going to want to take a look at the people you consume. Who are you following? Are you following people that motivate you and lift you up? Do you feel really inspired by the content you’re consuming? When you turn to entrepreneurs, such as David Tricarico, or figures that you admire, you can be uplifted. So make sure that you’re following people that inspire you.

The People Around You

As a step on from that, you are going to want to take a look at the kind of people that you’re surrounding yourself with too. Because if you are hanging out with, living with, or just generally around, people that are negative and bring you down, this will affect how motivated you are to achieve your dreams and grow in your career or business.

The Work You’re Doing

But then, for you, the one big motivating factor could be all about the work that you’re actually getting to do. Do you want to make a difference in the world? Do you want to change people’s lives? Do you want to create something cool and new and fun? If this is something that does really matter to you, then maybe you need to change careers so that you are doing something you love. Or even found a company that you know will make its mark.