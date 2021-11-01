What Will Permanently Kill Cockroaches?

Australia is home to many species of cockroaches that can infest different areas on your property. The kitchen, bathroom, garden, and yard are common areas cockroaches are found, but these pests can thrive almost anywhere. When you notice any signs of these pests in or around your home, you should take the right steps to protect your family. Here are 4 Pest control Sydney methods that can help you permanently kill these pests.

i. Use Special Baits & Traps

Cockroach baits and traps provide a simple and effective way to get rid of these pests. These solutions can work for up to 3 months. A single feed of the bait works by attracting roaches, killing them and their eggs, and breaks the breeding cycle. The pests will return to their nest before dying. This means that other roaches and their eggs too get contaminated.

It is recommended to place baits and traps under or around:

Refrigerator

Hot water system

Washing machine

Sinks

Bathroom & kitchen cabinet

Garbage cans

Baits are disguised as food sources and cockroaches ingest them before returning to their nest.

ii. Use Cockroach Sprays

Cockroach sprays are effective in their fast-acting function. It is recommended to choose sprays that create a protective barrier and keep killing roaches for several months. You can also find liquid concentrates that can be diluted and sprayed on surfaces, crevices, and cracks. The concentrate can be used to wipe counters and mop the floor.

iii. Use Cockroach Bombs

It often occurs that it is not possible to determine the spot where the infestation has occurred. You are unable to find the pest’s nest. You can use cockroach bombs to deal with such a situation. They can also be used to prevent roaches from attacking your home. It is important to follow the instructions carefully when using this measure:

Leave the area for 2 hours after application.

Then ventilate the area by opening the doors and windows for up to 30 minutes before you can turn on the electrical appliances and systems.

Cover or remove kid’s toys and other items that you don’t want to be contaminated.

iv. Use Cockroach Repellents

Killing roaches that have already entered your home is just one part of the job. You should also take measures to repel these pests so that they do not enter your home in the first place. This includes both spray-based products and sands that can be used around entry points.

If you want to permanently remove cockroaches, it is important to maintain clean spaces. Maintaining this basic routine can go a long way in keeping your home clean, hygienic, and safe from cockroach pest control infestations.

These pests are attracted to filth and dirt, as they are always looking for food. It is recommended to wash dishes every time after meals, seal food, clean and remove any spills and crumbs immediately, remove any grease build-up in the kitchen, and remove the garbage before going to bed.