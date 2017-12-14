What Your Home Needs Next

Renovate

If you’re really house proud, you’ll know that only the best will do. There’s so many things that you’ll want to do with your home, but sometimes life just gets in the ways and means that you can’t. But, with a little preparation and hard work, you can make your house into anything you want it to be. All you need to do is save for a while until you have enough money to do each job bit by bit. If you know you need something to change, but you’re not sure how to do it, this article is going to give you some tips on what you could do next.

A renovation is a big change to any home. It has the power to change the look of a room, or the whole house instantly. If there’s one common complaint about homes, it’s that either the living room or the kitchen is too small. The perfect solution to this is making it all open plan. Open plan living rooms going into the kitchen are so popular as well at the minute. It’s a really American themed renovation that has spread all over the world. The space it will free up will be amazing. Or, if you’d prefer to only do one room, you can just do a single room renovation and make it look modern. Renovations can be really disrupting, but the guys at Kre8 make sure you can still live in your own house at the same time. If you do find the renovation a bit too disrupting, especially if it’s such a main room of the house like the kitchen, you’re best off either moving to a relatives house, or figuring out ways around it to make life easier. A lot of people chose to wash up in the bath or shower, and order takeaways every night!

Decorate

Decorating is such fun if you know how to do it properly. A lot of people will disagree with that. But if you’re doing something like painting you could get all the family involved and make it a quicker, and much more fun. Decorating is more than needed in some homes. As we said in the first paragraph, life just gets in the ways and you can’t do things as quick as you’d like to. But then 5 years pass and you can tell the walls are crying out for a repaint. The best thing you can do is switch it up from your last design. If you’re painting, something that’s so in at the minute for home design is the monotone look. Two tones colours such as light grey and white contrast each other beautifully and would make the living room, or a bedroom, look perfect. One other thing that seems to need changing after a few years is the carpet. You want to try and get the fluffiest one possible so that nice feeling lasts longer. If you do chose that monotone paint look, a cream carpet would look perfect, although it is a little risky!