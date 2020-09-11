When Financial Independence Makes You The Boss

Worrying about money should not be part of your normal, day-to-day life. But for some reason, it is, and most of us accept it. However, being able to enjoy the fine things in life is a natural desire, and it is one you can indulge in when you build financial freedom.

Becoming financially independent can offer some advantages in money management. So, you’ve established SMART goals for yourself, and you’ve figured out how to settle your debt and invest safely. What’s left for you to move your finances to the next level? You may be wondering if you can earn more money for your skills. It might be tricky if there’s nowhere for you to move your career forward. But here’s an idea: How about you set your own venture?

Setting your brand at home

Working from home is an excellent idea when you’re starting your venture. It gives you the option to start in your spare time and keep your permanent job until it’s safe to become a full-time freelancer. But that doesn’t prevent you from launching a side-hustle business and reaching out to your local Chamber of Commerce for visibility and support. You can also focus your attention on the local economy with local SEO services that will boost brand awareness in your area. Local business centres and councils are also always happy to promote new ventures.

Simple, useful, inexpensive tools

Every business needs professional work equipment. However, you don’t have to break the bank on those. There are plenty of tools and devices available at a low cost – or even free – that are perfect for the job. If you need a laptop, a Chromebook can be a fantastic addition to your work kit as they are budget-friendly, quick, and under $500! Acer, Asus, and Lenovo are some of the most reliable brands out there.

When it comes to establishing your mailbox and file storage, Google offers cost-effective and safe solutions. You can set up an email address easily. Google Drive for business lets you work with a variety of files, sync data across all connected devices, and protect your information. Invoicing has never been easier too, as there are plenty of free invoicing tools for small businesses.

Finding your online voice

How do you reach out to your audience? Blogs may sound old-fashioned, but they are highly effective and budget-friendly to tell your story and build a fan base. Never underestimate the power of storytelling; it makes your brand more relatable and meaningful. A lot of people can find it tricky to establish their online voice. It’s worth investing some time experimenting with texts to identify what makes you unique and what makes your message worthy of attention. Focus on what you know, and your voice will naturally become part of the process. A common mistake is to try to emulate viral content and lose your touch and personality in the process. Instead, take a step back to focus your thoughts:

What do you have to say?

What do you know?

What makes you different from others?

How can you connect to your audience?

Starting your venture doesn’t happen overnight, but it is an effective way of building up your financial independence. You can create an additional source of income, or fully replace your primary source of income with a profit. Solo entrepreneurs can make smart decisions to promote their brand without breaking the bank.