When it comes to children and cars – mum’s the word

Mums rarely get what they deserve. Credit.

It takes a shedload of effort to raise a child and single mums tend to do the job – all by themselves.

When you’re a single mum, nothing comes easy – least of all, a car.

So, when you’re looking for one, you want to make sure you get the best deal there is, out there.

New or used, what’s the difference?

The truth about used cars is many are as good as ones you’d buy brand new from a showroom.

Improvements in manufacturing have meant that the average lifetime of a car has been extended. Government departments replace their vehicles every 5 to 7 years.

Sold at auctions, Government vehicles always offer value that is exceptional.

Time, however, is of the essence

Not all of us can find the time we need to attend auctions? Life, as a single mum, is hardly a walk in the park, after all.

If this is the case, we recommend you consider brands like Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Mazda or Holden. These were Australia’s top 5 car brands in 2017 as rated by the independent, new and used car website, Drive.com.au.

We recommend Toyotas

Toyotas perform the way women expect them to. Reliably.

Built for the long haul, they go on forever. They get you from point A to B – and even further if you require them to.

Easily, Australia’s favourite car, we recommend Toyotas because of their consistent, cross-model performance.

Toyota occupied the first, third and 9th spots in Drive.com.au’s Top Selling Cars in 2017.

A safe buy, Toyotas are just what women want – whether they are single or not.

It is hard to go past reliability

It comes at a price, not a premium and that is why it is such a good buy!

There is nothing flashy or ostentatious about a Toyota. They are earthy, and they are reliable, the way women are.

What if you don’t like Toyota?

You still have options to choose from.

At number two on Drive.com.au’s list is the Ford brand followed by Mazda, Hyundai, Holden Commodore, Camry’s and Mitsubishi Tritons.

Everyone has to watch their budget, not just single mums

It is a myth that only Single Mums have to watch their budgets. These days, everyone must.

Budget buys are good buys and they are everywhere.

The way to get a good buy is to look at the depreciation rate of the car you would like to buy. Choose a car that loses value the slowest.

Australia’s slowest depreciating car is the Toyota Corolla

A car you simply can’t walk, or drive past, multiple Australian car sites like CANSTAR.com.au and Budget Direct, rate Corolla as the ‘best value used car’ money can buy in Australia.

CANSTAR reports:

“New cars depreciating is just a fact of life. But did you know that there some car models that retain up to 75 percent of their original value after three years?”

CANSTAR understands valuation because it does it for a living

They estimate that new cars depreciate by 19% in the first year and 15% in the second and third years. This means, you’ve lost 49% or half the value of your car, if you purchase it brand new from a showroom.

A much better alternative, therefore, for any mum – not just single mum – is to buy the car of their choice, rather than dreams, second hand, from a dealer with a good reputation.

No matter how you look at Toyota Corollas, they always come out on top

Besides CANSTAR, Budgetdirect.com.au also ranks Toyota Corollas as Australia’s best value new and used cars based on the speed at which they depreciate, which is far slower than other marketed brands.

When you’re on a budget, what you’re looking for most is value. For things that won’t break down. Toyota cars, as a brand, are well built. They won’t let you down when you need them.

And that’s why they are the best buy for all mums- not just single mums- as far as we are concerned.

You can also finance your purchase, but we do not recommend you use auto finance unless you are running a business of your own and are able to claim the interest on your purchase. Australian Government services offer excellent ‘stimulus package’ to put single mums back on their feet again.

Enquire about assistance and take as much of it as you need. If you work, these packages also will!

