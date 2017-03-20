When Mom is an Entrepreneur: Gadgets, Apps and Tools for Managing Both Home and Business

Share this: Twitter

These days, a lot of mommys are entrepreneurs, too. We certainly commend the dedication and effort it takes to manage a home and business at the same time. In the interest of simplifying and organizing a busy working mom’s life, we’re pleased to present a few of the coolest gadgets, apps and tools.

Shuffle paperwork no more

If you’ve ever used Google Docs, Google Drive will be happily familiar. If you don’t know Docs, it still won’t take long to get up to speed with this remarkable do-it-all office suite. The app includes access to a full cloud drive where you can create, store and share documents effortlessly. For entrepreneurial moms with plenty of virtual paperwork to manage, the Google Drive app with 5 gigs of free storage is definitely a must-have, notes Forbes magazine.

To date, more than 27 million users have downloaded the Bump networking app. Throw away your paper business cards and simply bump your smartphone to another smartphone to instantly share business contact info that won’t get lost in a pocket or misplaced.

Travel lighter and smarter, too

Entrepreneurial moms who travel frequently find Expensify quite useful. With this travel management app, it’s super simple to keep track of mileage, meals and other business-related expenses. With Expensify, you can and upload important receipts that you’ll need at tax time.

Traveling business moms can pack smarter and lighter when they download and install the Weather Live Free app from the Google Play store. This handy weather app for Android phone offers a multitude of features, including a weather forecast for virtually any location in the world. This app allows busy workers to plan the schedules and travel wardrobes, as well. One of the coolest features of Weather Live Free is the way you can check the weather without actually opening the whole app. Find it, use it, and you’ll wonder how you ever planned a business trip without it.

Communication apps to know about

Working moms who need to set up business calls appreciate the easy interface of Fuze. This sprightly videoconferencing app works on all devices and operating systems, and even offers versions for iPads, smartphones and tablets. With high-def video and high-quality audio, Fuze is just right for business communications from home or from the office, notes Nerd Wallet.

Skype’s a dandy app for business-minded moms, as well. With it, you can send and receive instant messages with other Skype users or hold a video conference with multiple contacts at once. Another ideal conferencing app is Slack. Organize team conversations to boost productivity at your home or corporate office. With Slack, you can share images, PDF files and other crucial communications. With unlimited space in the ‘chat room,’ Slack is a great solution to the problem of balancing home and work life.

Working from home can be a challenge, but it’s also a rewarding way to have a happy home life and a successful business, too. Download a few apps and start boosting your productivity and happiness today.