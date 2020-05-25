When you should repair vs replace your vehicle?

You are driving your car and suddenly it comes to a halt? You alight from your car. Check your car to find why all of a sudden your vehicle is stranded on the road.

You find your car has suffered the same issue the umpteenth time. You decide now to get rid of the car all together. Sounds familiar?

Or are you facing this issue – Your car is sitting in your garage more than being used to drive. You remember another car repair is on the cards. You’re tired of pouring in the money for daily repairs of your car.

You now have to make a decision – To continue sinking in the money hoping it would be better after each repair or get rid of your vehicle to buy another one.

Having a car that runs swiftly and helps you in your means is a dream for every car owner. You get to enjoy the ride to your destination without being worried about any problem. Every car owner aspires to not pay the monthly car bills. Sure, as and when required you need to service your vehicle.

But suddenly your car repairing costs starts piling. So much that buying a new car won’t cost you that amount of money.

Repair or Sell My Car



Deciding whether you need to continue repairing your car or dump the vehicle to buy another one isn’t a simple decision. It’s not only about the price of the vehicle. You also need to weigh in various other areas to conclude the best for you. Prior to making a decision, you need to browse your car’s condition thoroughly and ask some basic questions. This will help you in making a better decision.

Ask yourself if your present car is costing you too many in terms of repairing and maintenance. Do you regularly need to spend to maintain your car’s performance? You need to figure out your personal situation as well. This includes your budget, your satisfaction with your car’s performance, is it making your situation easier or tougher?

Don’t worry. We will walk you through each area step by step to help you make the ideal decision for yourself.

Step 1 – How often does your car need maintenance?

All cars wear out after their life span. To prolong and preserve your car’s life, you need to service your car regularly. But, it shouldn’t be every other day.

This way you will have to spend cash frequently. Even spending a few dollars consistently would lead to heap of cash for car maintenance. Sometimes, it will even cross the price of a new vehicle. If your car demands regular maintenance leading to shedding of huge cash, it’s best to go for a new (or used) vehicle.

Can you do the minor maintenance?

There are many simple maintenance tasks which you can do easily. Doing basic maintenance services such as checking fluids (and filling when low), replacing air filters, changing oil and oil filters, etc. will save you money. If you do these regular maintenance services, you need not spend huge cash for car maintenance. This will also help you in not buying the car.

Step 2 – How much are you spending on repairing car issues?

You cannot do all the servicing of your car. Major issues such as engine replacement, transmission service have to be done by the mechanics. Some shops provide free car removal Brisbane service too.

Often repairing the concerned fault helps your car perform back to it’s best. If repairing helps, you need not worry. But, If you need to repair the same engine issues again and again, you know what to do next. If you are forced to spend on your car repairing issues regularly without much success, it’s best to get rid of the vehicle via free car removal service.

Step 3 – Study your budget

Budget plays an important role in your decision making. You need to look into your budget before making the final decision. New cars also need regular maintenance costs. So if you can do the minor maintenance services, and save your money, don’t haste in buying a new car.

Don’t let a temporary scratch or fault in your car make you purchase a new car. If your car is severely damaged and cannot be used in spite of regular repairing, then only decide to buy a new vehicle.

Step 4 – Figure out if it really does help you

You buy a vehicle to get rid of problems and improve your productivity. If your car instead of solving your problems, adds up to the existing problems, it’s a no brainer what you have to do. If buying a car helps you with the following, you can buy a new vehicle.

You don’t have to fume over the future breakdowns.

You won’t have to repair your vehicle consistently.

You won’t be stranded anywhere.

You will save money.

Following the above 4 steps will help you to decide the best for yourself.

Making your final decision

Repairing your car

If you stick with your existing car, make sure it provides you with the benefit a vehicle provides.

Do the small maintenance services you can do and save your costs.

Any minor issue should be repaired quickly before it becomes a major problem. If not, it will further deteriorate the car’s condition and increase your monthly expenses.

Repairing your car should solve the problem. Once you have repaired your car fault, your car should perform effortlessly.

Make sure car repair costs are not accumulating.

You will have to bear a few hiccups. You should be willing to face some inconvenience.

Replacing your car

It will provide you with advanced safety features.

You get access to warranty and maintenance services.

New car doesn’t mean your car is devoid of maintenance. You still have to spend some maintenance cash although less.

You will have to pay the monthly loans, one that can have an impact on your financials. If you can pay the loan’s, you need not worry.

Free of inconveniences and more reliable.

No regular spending on repairing costs.

You should make your final decision considering both the pros and the cons of replacing and repairing your car’s. If you indeed need to replace your car, prioritize buying used cars. A new car loses its much cash value within a year. It needs maintenance too. A used car provides you with the same efficiency. It will save money too. Following the above detailed guide, make the best decision for yourself.