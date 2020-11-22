Which is Better: Premium Stock vs Store-Bought Stock?

The war between premium stock vs store-bought stock has been waging for years. Store-bought stock is a convenient and generally inexpensive solution to creating basic flavour profiles in your food. However, the benefits of premium stock can’t be ignored, particularly when you start to look at the ingredients, nutrients, and overall effect of the stock.

Store-bought stock cubes and granules may be convenient for home cooks and professional restaurants alike, but are they doing as much for you as premium stocks could be?

What’s in Store-Bought Stock?

The trouble with store-bought stock is that it is low on nutrient value and high on salt. Stock is supposed to be the backbone of flavour in your food, and you probably want something more enticing than salt. Also, the high salt content is rather bad for your health…

The dried-out, low-quality ingredients used to mass-produce store-bought stock are simply no match compared to premium stock.

Premium Stock Packs More Flavour

The difference with premium stock such as the Foundation Foods premiums stock is that it is made from all-natural and fresh ingredients. From poultry to meat, vegetables to herbs and spices, premium stocks are carefully prepared for maximum effect.

A premium stock prepared with care will deliver much more flavour, and much more nuanced flavour, to your food. Soups, stews, and sauces will be more rich and complex with the use of premium stock.

Fresh Ingredients Release More Nutrients

Of course, when high-quality produce is used in the preparation of a premium stock, a higher nutrient value results. You can’t beat the natural satiating and empowering vitamins and minerals found in fresh vegetables, seasonings, and meats.

This is particularly true when creating a meat-based broth, such as chicken stock or beef stock. Any bones simmered in the stock will release their marrow, lending its amazing flavour and health benefits to the dish.

Is Premium Stock Better Than Store-Bought?

It goes without saying, then, that the healthier and tastier solution is premium stock. Although the store-bought stock has its utility, and premium stock is not always accessible to everyone, premium stock trumps it on every level.

With a higher mineral content, lower salt content, and more advanced flavour profile, premium stock will take your food to the next level. Whether you’re crafting a fine-dining experience for your restaurant or preparing a stunning meal at home, premium stock will see you through.