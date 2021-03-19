Which Walk In Bathtubs Are Most Suitable For Seniors And The Elderly?

Studies and surveys have shown how seniors and elderly people are prone to bathroom-related accidents. This part of the house can be very dangerous for seniors and there is the need to ensure that it is as safe as possible for them.

One of the ways to go about this is installing a walk-in bathtub. This is a tub specially designed for such people as well as persons with disabilities.

In this article, we will discuss the factors that are to be considered in order to get a suitable walk-in bathtub for seniors.

Generally, the cost of buying and installing these products is on the high side. Here, we are talking of thousands of dollars in expenses. As a result, you cannot afford to make the wrong choice.

For this reason and several others, we implore you to pay keen attention to the information shared in this article.

Walk-in Tubs that Seniors can Use

Convenience while having your bath is the major highlight of a walk-in bathtub. However, tubs for seniors must offer more than convenience. It has to attend to their therapeutic and functional needs for instance.

We will address this more in the latter part of this article. But right now, let us examine some of the options that senior citizens can use for bathing:

Soaker

Of all the options, this is a lot similar to the regular bathtub. The major (if not only) dissimilarity is the convenient walk-in feature.

We strongly suggest that this option is only used by seniors who do not have problems with mobility. For instance, this option will not guarantee a good experience for people that use a wheelchair.

Hydrotherapeutic

This option is not only designed for mobile convenience. It also ensures that the release of water help to relax the muscles, joints, and bones. As an added advantage, the way it works improves the circulation of blood.

We strongly recommend this option for seniors that have underlying health issues with their skeletal structure. For instance, seniors that have arthritis will benefit a lot from using this bathtub.

Other than the hydrotherapeutic option, there are similar options that make use of water for therapeutic purposes. They include Aerotherapy and Aromatherapy options.

Bariatric Tubs

Some elderly people weigh a lot. This is partly because of the inability to effectively burn calories as they would have when they were much younger.

The implication is that they need an option that factors in their large body size. The bariatric tub was invented to meet the needs of such people. It can handle the strain of individuals that weigh 136kg and more.

This is not what you get with other walk-in bathtubs. As a result, we recommend this option for people who weigh over 130kg.

Wheelchair Accessible Tub

The biggest highlight of this option is that it has very wide doors. This reason is so that people who use wheelchairs can easily get in and out of the tub.

Furthermore, there are other protective features such as anti-slippery floors, railings for supports, and several other ADA-compliant features.

Which Walk-In Bath Tub Is Best Suited for Seniors?

Generally, we strongly recommend that seniors use an option that is hydrotherapeutic. However, the most suitable walk-in bathtub for seniors is determined by other factors as well. Some of these factors are listed and explained below:

Properly Fitted

Bathroom sizes are definitely not the same everywhere. As a result, a suitable bathtub for adults must fit properly.

However, you can settle for something smaller if you cannot find a fitting size. This is because the use of certain accessories can make up for the extra space that is left.

We also advise that you engage the services of professionals in removing the old tub. This is because a badly removed tub can affect the installation of the new one.

Convenient Threshold Step-In

The height of the threshold step-in goes a long way in determining the suitability of the product. This is especially because many seniors trip over things and fall in the bathroom.

Elderly persons that cannot move too well should go for a product with a very low threshold. On the other hand, a little height in this part of the product can be a way for some elderly persons to exercise.

Fits into Your Budget

Frankly, the cost of buying and installing these products is on the high side for many. As a matter of fact, many people have to pay in installments.

Well, you can still try to make sure the product is as budget-friendly as possible. Understand your physical and health needs, and then go for an option that helps you meet them.

A Lightweight Tub

These bathtubs can be quite heavy. The situation is even complicated when it is filled with water and when the user is inside.

As a result, we strongly suggest that you checkout lightweight options. This is especially if your tub will not be situated on the ground floor.

An ADA Compliant Product

The issue of getting an ADA-compliant product was slightly raised earlier in the article. However, we cannot stress this enough because of the importance.

ADA compliant products adhere to certain guidelines that ensure the safety of people with disabilities and frail people.

For instance, in this context, the product must have anti-slippery features, railings for support, and several other things. If you are interested in knowing more about ADA compliant features, you can visit: https://www.ada.gov/

Therapeutic

Whichever option you eventually choose, we strongly advise that it is therapeutic in one way or the other.

For instance, some options make use of lighting installed to help you relax and improve your health.

Conclusion

Several sites conduct reviews and are very quick to suggest brand products that you should buy. While this is not wrong, some of them are biased in their review considering what they stand to gain.

On that note, we have decided not to mention any product but shared tips that will help you make an informed decision and we advise that you adhere to them.