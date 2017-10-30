Who Says Only Boys Want Toys? Incorporating Equipment Into Your Enterprise

We’ve all heard about boys and their toys. From a young age, the majority of boys opt for toy tractors, and plastic drill sets. So, when they come to the business world, it’s commonplace for men to love big equipment. From forklift trucks to tractors; no one would be surprised to find a man behind the wheel.

But, even in this age of changing gender stereotypes, seeing a woman driving such machinery would come as a surprise to many. That’s not to say, of course, that all machinery if off the cards. Stick us in front of a sewing machine and everyone would be happy. Ovens also tick the box.

But, we think it’s past time for a change. Not only boys like their toys. The right equipment could make a massive difference to your business. But, because this stuff is always left to ‘the men’, you may not even know where to get started to stock your workplace. Which is why we’re going to look at a few of the steps you need to take.

Financing

The first problem you need to address is the cost of machinery. Few companies, when just starting out, can afford to buy their toys upfront. But, that doesn’t mean you need to give up on the idea. Remember how much equipment can increase production. This is an investment worth making.

Write a list of everything you need. Keep it minimal for now. A few useful pieces are enough to take you far. Consider things that would help with your production. For example, the right tools could increase production time, thus boosting your sales.

Once you have your list, consider your equipment finance options for each piece. It may be that you opt to take out a lease on your lorries, or rent-to-buy. Choose an option which makes the most sense to your finances as they stand.

Always read the manual

If you jump straight in and have an accident, you’ll be doing a disservice to yourself, and womankind. There’s no getting around the fact that we still have a few points to prove. Don’t reinforce the idea that equipment is a man’s game. Instead, prepare for use by reading that manual cover to cover. You need to know everything inside out, from general running to emergency stop procedures. It may seem like a chore, but this is not a step you can afford to take. You owe it to yourself, and your colleagues, to know as much as possible.

Research health and safety standards

And, the work doesn’t stop there. Again, before you boot up the motor, you need to know the health and safety standards you have to adhere to. As well as avoiding accidents, this ensures you’re on the right side of the law. Often, the use of heavy machinery means you have to provide hard hats for staff members. If operating forklifts, consider hi-vis jackets, and the appropriate distance for colleagues. Then, and only then, can you unleash the beasts.