Why Cleaner, More Sustainable Living is Easier Than You Think

Trying to keep your ecological footprint small is a struggle for all of us, but is something we are all conscious of and striving to do better with. Sustainable living is really just reducing the demand we place on our natural resources by making smart choices. Whether that means not buying certain products or items or just changing the way we do things in our everyday lives, it’s up to us as individuals to do the right thing.

When it comes to travelling short distances, consider taking the bus or walking, instead of always hopping in the car. Avoid using plastic bags at the supermarket or plastic bottles and containers and always consider using alternative energy choices when you can. In fact, by using solar energy across Australia, if used in all households, we could dramatically reduce the use of fossil fuels and help to make a positive impact on our planet.

Continue reading to find learn a few easy ways you can start living more sustainably.

Be Aware

Educating yourself on how to be more environmentally friendly is a big step in reducing your waste. Understanding what you are using and what you are throwing away, will help change the way you consume and dispose of things. Learn about other materials you can use for everyday tasks and get into the practice of utilising them.

Choose With Your Wallet

Understanding what you are buying, what it is made of, and how it is disposed of can make a huge difference in what products will be available in the near future. When people become aware of the damage or harm a certain product is causing, and then stop buying it, it will force the producer to make changes or remove it from the marketplace. Read labels, find alternatives and make the best choice for the planet.

Find out what products are fuel-based and find an alternative to them, or just use them less, if that’s what you are in a position to do.

Buy Local

By buying locally sourced foods or other items, you can cut down on costs, on the environmental damage and support your own community. Buying locally means supporting a local farmer, and not paying extra for the foods that are shipped in by plane, by truck or boat. It cuts the cost to you, supports your own community and ensures fresh, homegrown goodness. Chances are the local farmer grows his produce naturally, so there’s a good chance it’s already organic without paying for the label.

Travel Light

If you can find alternative ways of getting around, instead of cars or planes, you can easily make a huge impact on the environment. Taking the train rather than flying, taking a bus or other modes of public transport, and using a bike, walking or electric transportation can cut back on not only your monthly expenses but the amount of pollution going into the atmosphere. If you dread public transport, for whatever reason, you need to learn to embrace it. Do some work, catch up on your binge-watching, take a book or make a new friend.

Plant Trees

Promoting greenery in your own backyard is a great start. Trees and plants keep your space cool and provide shade, which can cut costs for heating and cooling, they give you oxygen and they attract wildlife and birds. They also provide fruit and flowers, which not only looks great but how nice is it to pick fruit from your own tree? You can even go rogue and plant random trees around your city in places that could use a bit of green.

Being Sustainable is Easier Than You Thought

As you can see, it’s very easy to get yourself and your family on the path to a more sustainable lifestyle, and at no real effort or cost to you. You may think that just one or two little changes won’t make a difference, but imagine if one million people thought that?

With more than 24 million people living in Australia today, it’s up to each and every one of us to do what we can to help our environment. Make a few small changes in your day-to-day life and help us all move towards a more sustainable way of living.