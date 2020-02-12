Why I Prefer Residential Cleaning Service – A Confession By A Stay-At-Home Mom

When we become a parent, especially a mother, it becomes a struggle to handle everything right from morning chores to looking after your sweet bubs. Frankly speaking, all these daily struggles can take a toll on house cleaning, too, when you have to keep everything intact and clean single-handedly. The cleanliness is the foremost requirement for me as I am a stay-at-home mom with a two-year-old son. Therefore, running around a ninja to stop him from eating anything kept anywhere at home, I decided to opt for a residential cleaning service.

On the flip side, it was a hard decision since I was unaware of the right agency. It was another herculean task since having a kid at home, and the use of chemicals can again cause some dangerous effects. I was skeptical at first as the repellants or washing liquids I pick from stores are all kids-friendly. But, I am glad that a house cleaning company in Seattle, WA, came to my rescue and shared my burden.

Reasons to Opt for House Cleaning Services

Let me now give you an insight into why I preferred a house cleaning agency being a stay-at-home mom. The foremost reason to share here is that – ‘I was not paying them, I was doing it for myself too.’ Here are a few other reasons:

There’s more time for me to bond with my two-year-old son, who was neglected as I was engrossed mostly into cleaning or my office work. It made me frustrated when I used to see cereal spilled on the floor. This isn’t happening anymore as house cleaning service has given me ample time to reconnect with my son and cater to his needs.

No more into multi-tasking, as it made me upset on my better half most of the time. The professional house cleaning service providers keep a check on everything right from my bedroom to the kitchen to my patio. Well, who would not like to walk into a decluttered and organized house?

I opted for the agency to clean my home thrice a week, as it becomes messy with a two-year-old by your side. Another reason to take services of the professional cleaning agency is that they understand your concerns and use natural cleaning solutions. Most of the house-cleaning service providers do not use harmful chemicals that can affect your child’s health and the overall environment too.

At last, I would like to say, if you are paying for house cleaning services, you are doing it for your ease too. You will never repent a particular decision, but yes, you can choose to get your house cleaned as per your preference. After all, we all want our kids to be safe and happy.

Written by Ilya Ornatov

