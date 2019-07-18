Why is Being an Early Learning Educator a Great Career?

Imagine waking up each day knowing that you’re genuinely making a difference in the world? Not only that, but you’re going to be surrounded by individuals who view everything with wonder and awe – and who’re guaranteed to make you also see the world through their eyes and with such positivity?

Welcome to the world of the Early Learning Educator, a career choice that for most in this field isn’t simply a method to earn money; it’s a way of life!

When it comes to truly rewarding jobs this has to be up there with the best. The following are five incredible reasons as to why being an Early Learning Educator is such a great profession in which to work.

You get to be a kid again, each and every day: Because, let’s face it, being an adult sometimes sucks… Worries about paying the rent or mortgage. Guilt about not hitting the gym. Do you swipe right or left on that hot looking guy/chick? Adulthood is full of responsibilities and worries. But during your working hours you get to indulge your inner kid – you get to lose yourself singing Incy Wincy Spider whilst covered from top to toe in glitter, regale your charges with your story telling skills, or build castles and hidey holes from cardboard boxes. Where else can a responsible twenty, thirty, or forty-something legitimately do that without attracting some rather questionable glances? You get to be infinitely awesome and popular: As far as those little humans you’re in charge of are concerned, you are the boss! The unconditional love of a group of three-year olds will provide you with treasured memories like no other. Just make sure you keep a spare drawer (wardrobe!) in which to keep all those heart-studded drawings they’ll present you with on a regular basis. Way, way preferable to grumpy work colleagues in office-land taking their bad day out on you… You honestly do make a difference: Yes, it can be wonderful to teach the difference between a preposition and an adverb, or how to convert decimals into fractions. But nothing is quite as rewarding as seeing your charges manage to read their first book or pen those shaky first words. 4. It’s a job for life: And there aren’t many careers that can claim that anymore. In fact, so great is the need for Early Learning Educators that the Australian Government’s Early Years Workforce Strategy introduced a number of reforms to such services. Various policies have been put in place to subsidise early childhood services, leading to better wages and conditions for those employed in the industry. While this is still a work in progress, it’s been recognised that demand for pre-school education is increasing, and incentives for people to train and qualify through a strategic graded system was a necessity to be addressed*. Boost your immune system – naturally: Because, let’s face it, kids are tiny germ magnets. And they generously share them with you on a daily basis. Once you get over that first few weeks of a snotty nose and constant sniffle, your immune system will become iron-strong, and you’ll happily shrug off every bug that strikes down those who frequent a more ‘normal’ workplace. Man flu? Forget it… It’s going to take something far more virulent to make you reach for the Lemsip and tissues.

And that’s just a glimpse of all the fun stuff a career in Early Learning can offer. Add in facts such as increased educator to child ratios, support at all levels (state, territory, and local government), a robust career and qualification path, as well as a growing demand throughout the country and you begin to understand why this is such a great employment option.

Nido Early School centres are an established provider of early learning education to children in Australia through their network of centres. We know what it takes to inspire, excite and nurture children at this crucial stage of development, and are proud to assist parents to create the basis on which their child can begin a lifelong journey towards success. For more information please visit www.nidoearlyschool.com.au.

* https://raisingchildren.net.au/grown-ups/work-child-care/understanding-child-care/educator-qualifications