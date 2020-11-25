When it comes to quality salt that provides numerous benefits to both your body and your mind; Dead Sea Salt is about as good as it gets.

Located between Israel, Palestine and Jordan in the Middle East, the Dead Sea’s 33.7% salinity level makes it one of the saltiest bodies of water on the planet.

Having been embraced by various cultures and notable figures (such as Cleopatra) throughout history, the nutritional advantages of such salty natural water has been known to humans for a very long time.

Why is Dead Sea Salt so good for you?

In general, saltwater contains the following minerals:

Magnesium

Potassium

Calcium

Sulphur

Sodium

Zinc

While magnesium accelerates cell metabolism; calcium retains moisture and stimulates antioxidants production, and sodium cleanses and exfoliates the skin. Zinc protects the skin’s lipids, sulphur decongests pores, and potassium moisturises the skin.

With ten times the minerals that you’ll find in your average saltwater from the oceans, Dead Sea Salt is ten times more efficient at carrying out the functions mentioned above… are you starting to see what all the fuss is about?

Dead Sea Salt can be remarkably effective at cleansing, detoxifying, and regenerating skin and muscle cells in the human body. Thankfully, you don’t need to travel all the way to the Middle East to reap the benefits of Dead Sea Salt… a cup or two in your next bath will do the trick!

How to use Dead Sea Salt at home

Generally, Dead Sea Salt is most commonly applied to baths for a tranquil and revitalising soak. Simply dissolve two cups of it into warm bathwater, and spend a minimum of 20 minutes in the tub to allow your skin to absorb the magnesium and other nutrients from the salts. You can also gently rub your hands around on your skin throughout the soak to accelerate the exfoliation process.

If you don’t have a bathtub, fear not – Dead Sea Salt can also be used as a body scrub that you can apply in the shower. Simply add some to almond oil, coconut oil or olive oil and voila – you’ve got your very own homemade shower body scrub!

The bathtub application process also applies to using Dead Sea Salt as a face scrub. Simply dissolve some in a basin full of tepid water, and gently wash your face by hand for a smooth, silky and rejuvenating final result.

Repeat this process in a plastic basin or tub for a cleansing foot scrub that assists with athlete’s foot, ingrown toenails and other foot/fungal conditions.

Use Dead Sea Salt if you wish to:

Exfoliate your skin naturally

Dead Sea Salt is coarse enough to effectively remove dead skin cell flakes from your skin, while the high sodium content keeps your skin moist and plump. This combination makes Dead Sea Salt an exceptional source of natural exfoliation.

Rehydrate your skin

The calcium, zinc and potassium properties found in Dead Sea Salt are remarkably efficient at replenishing and retaining moisture in your skin.

Detoxify your skin pores

Dead Sea Salt contains a wealth of antifungal, antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that work hard to remove dirt, oils and other “debris” from your skin’s pores. Say goodbye to acne, pimples and other unwanted skin imperfections!

Reduce the effects of skin conditions and allergies

If you are looking to ease inflammation caused by eczema, psoriasis or similar skin allergies; Dead Sea Salt’s exfoliation and antimicrobial properties produce drastic and immediate de-escalation effects.

Relieve muscle tension and stiffness in joints

While a warm water soak is always great for loosening tense muscles and tight knots; the anti-inflammatory and detoxifying agents found in Dead Sea Salt will simultaneously reduce swelling in joints and soften your muscles. A long soak in Dead Sea Salt water can assist with muscle regeneration and help you regain flexibility.

Convinced yet? Indulge in a Dead Sea Salt water soak today!

Whatever your reasons are for looking into the benefits of Dead Sea Salt; you are sure to notice a positive difference in your skin health, muscle vitality and stress levels after a soothing soak or scrub with this phenomenal natural remedy.