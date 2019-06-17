Why It’s Better to Choose a Facelift Over Excessive Fillers

Where there was once a lot of stigmas attached to cosmetic surgery, it is now a normal part of life for many people. In 2018, over half a million cosmetic procedures were performed in Australia alone, a number that is set to increase in 2019 and beyond.

It’s easier than ever to treat the most common signs of ageing and patients do have the option to take a non-surgical route if they aren’t too keen on the idea of surgery. However, there are some downsides associated with non-surgical procedures, one of them being that you have to schedule regular treatments if you want to maintain your youthful appearance.

The Potential of Injectable Treatments

Injectables are one type of treatment that surgeons such as Dr Michael Zacharia administer on a weekly basis. Results from injectable treatments are certainly impressive but many people don’t realise that there are limits to what can be achieved.

If you are concerned about the lines across your forehead, anti-wrinkle injections can easily relax and smooth your skin. Lost volume in your cheeks or lips? Dermal fillers are the ideal way to plump up the areas of your face that add to a more youthful appearance. If you’re dealing with excess or loose skin though, injectables aren’t going to do much for you.

Fillers may be able to delay the need for a more invasive procedure but they can never take the place of a facelift. If you are worried about how a facelift will make you look, understand that surgeons still want you to look like yourself, only younger.

While this same goal can also be achieved with fillers, it is possible to overdo things and end up with unnatural results.

The Cost-Effectiveness of Fillers

When you first compare the cost of fillers to a facelift, fillers will naturally be more affordable but that’s before you take the cumulative cost into consideration. In fact, many patients end up spending much more money on fillers than they would have on a once-off surgical procedure such as a facelift. A facelift might seem far too expensive when you first consider it but it definitely can end up saving you money in the long run.

Choosing the Right Procedure

In order to decide whether you need a facelift or if you can stick to fillers, consider your age.

If you are still younger than 50 and want to give your skin a bit of a boost, find an experienced doctor or injector to assist you with dermal filler or anti-wrinkle injection treatments.

If you have developed jowls or are struggling with excessive loose skin on both your face and neck, it will need to be tightened surgically. If you choose to fill in loose skin with fillers, you could end up with a puffy, unnatural appearance.

Facelifts are designed to lift and smooth sagging skin to create a more youthful appearance. If you have also experienced a loss of facial volume, considering adding fillers and anti-wrinkle injections to your treatment plan following your facelift.

At the end of the day, choose the option that will provide you with the most natural results.