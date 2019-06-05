Why It’s So Important To Speak Up About Health

What, would you say, is the one thing most of us take for granted until it’s gone? To us, there’s nothing more profoundly appropriate to answer this question: our health. Our health is something that we hope to never notice, because if we do, something is going wrong. While optimizing how in-shape we are, how well we eat and sleep can help us live better each day and feel less lethargic, it’s also important to consider just how lucky many of us are not to suffer from the issues that can plague us.

However, this doesn’t mean this will never happen, nor must we never plan for it. In fact, one of the most important things you can do is speak up for health, both politically, and also in your personal life. Too many people fail to visit the Doctor as they notice something wrong with them, and this can lead them to catch something quite late, or suffer despite not needing to.

Let us consider how that might apply in our case, and why speaking up about health is so important.

It Increases Awareness

If you have experienced an issue, talking about it, letting other people know about the effects and what’s worked for you can be a very big help. Not only that, but talking through your experience can have very therapeutic benefits you might not be aware of. On top of that, you increase awareness about the issue, even if it’s just a small illness. It might not be that you wish to shout it from the rooftops in your own life of course. However, even speaking through an anonymous account on sites such as Reddit might help you provide support to someone else, as well as help you understand your own process more clearly.

Catching Things Early

How many lives have been made needlessly worse simply due to the feeling that we do not wish to bother our healthcare professional? People can live with issues they should really have checked out for years, until it becomes worse, and it’s harder to help resolve. When you speak up about the issues you’re experiencing, you’re more likely to catch them early. This includes checking breasts and testicles for lumps, inspecting your skin, considering specific issues such as Keratoconus, reporting your mood etc. You needn’t mention everything of course, or actually begin bothering the Doctor. But you can seek further clarification for the issues you might have in mind, and no one could ever prevent you from doing so.

Educating Yourself

An interest in a fit and healthy life means educating yourself. This means staying aware of risk factors, and knowing what to look for. This might in turn help you report someone elses issue that you might not have realised just yet. Educating yourself can go a long, long way, and potentially give you more you need to be careful of.

With these tips, speaking up about health can be essential.