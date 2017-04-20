Why Road Trips Are The Best!

Share this: Twitter

Many of life’s greatest moments happen when you least expect it and leaves you with memories to cherish for a lifetime. It is the thrill of the unexpected that drives travelers through quiet trails and unknown footpaths from around the world. While there are many means of travel, nothing quite matches the joy of going on a road trip.

Great journeys aren’t planned; they are made. And with the spirit of embarking on a great trip, a road trip is something you must experience at least once in life. Be it with your loved ones or maybe even solo, here are some of the reasons why road trips are simply the best!

1. The best time to bond with family and friends

Nothing brings people closer than traveling together as mind free of worries leads to interesting conversations. Moving away from the hustle and bustle of the regular city life will allow you to know more about people than you ever thought it was possible. Nostalgic songs, quirky jokes, and embarrassing old stories that you thought were buried deep inside of your memories will appear to let you relive those moments once again.

2. Find yourself with some soul-searching

No matter what we might be to everyone else, we are all in pursuit of something that is only known to us. When the regular life doesn’t allow you to catch a breather and introspect on who you are and what your purpose, going on a road trip can bring mind altering revelations. Some of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs became who they are after the revelation they had while soul-searching; what makes you think it won’t be the same for you?

3. Get acquainted with unknown customs and traditions

When you leave everything behind and embark on a journey with no end in sight, every curve and every bend potentially offer new opportunities. Road trips are excellent when you want to lose yourself among strangers and immerse yourself in learning their way of life. True knowledge doesn’t come with watching TV or reading books; it comes with the real-life experiences, which you’ll get in plenty on a road trip.

4. Road trips are cheaper than air travel in pairs

Not only are road trips cheaper than taking a flight, but you can pack your bags and set out anytime you want. It might be too late to book a flight now, but you can sure as hell be prepared to leave as soon as the sun comes up tomorrow. As long as you know how to take care of yourself, then you should be good to go.

5. Discover local sights and scenes

Spontaneity, affordability, and flexibility are the three things road trips offer the most. So, if you’ve got an extended weekend coming up and can’t think of anything else apart from hang out in malls, go on a road trip instead. Who knows, you might just come across a beautiful off-beat track that no one else knows about. When the keys of your car call out to you, be sure to stop whatever you’re doing and answer it.

6. Have the time of your life!

All the philosophical mumbo-jumbo aside, it’s pretty safe to say that road trips are a hell of a lot fun! No, you don’t have to necessarily go about finding yourself or look to reconnect with old friends, just a weekend outing with your close pals can be a rejuvenating experience. Nothing can quite match the experience of driving along the open roads with the wind blowing in your hair and Floyd’s “Breathe” playing in the car’s music system.

No company? No problem!

Since road trips can be as long or as short as you want, not having company won’t bring your plans to hold. In fact, you don’t even need a plan to enjoy the outdoors. All you need is a car and the enthusiasm of a child to find out what lies beyond the curve. Once on the road, you’ll quickly see that the destination doesn’t nearly matter as much as the journey.

In a way, road trips act as a metaphor for life, being wondrous and arbitrary expeditions without a clear beginning or an end.