Why Silicone Breast Implants are the Preferred Option

The majority of women would prefer to have firm, shapely breasts that are in proportion to the rest of their body because it’s a symbol of femininity and it can have a positive mental impact too.

Many women are dissatisfied with the size and shape of their breasts, which is when breast augmentation becomes a consideration. Deciding on silicone or saline implants is one of the decisions that will need to be made during the breast augmentation process but to date, silicone implants are still the most popular.

The main reason why silicone is the preferred option for most women is that it looks and feels the most like a natural breast.

A Brief Look at the Procedure

In order to increase the size and enhance the shape of the breasts, silicone implants are inserted through a small incision. Since the incision isn’t bigger than 5cms and it is strategically placed, it will be barely noticeable after your plastic surgery.

The implant can either be placed behind or over the pectoral muscle – your surgeon will take you through the pros and cons of both these options.

According to data from Adelaide breast surgeon Dr. Cooter, the entire procedure won’t last longer than two hours and most patients are able to go home on the same day.

The Benefits of Breast Augmentation with Silicone Implants

Enhance sagging breasts. Silicone implants can help restore the volume and shape that is lost after pregnancy or weight loss. Following your surgery, your breasts will once again be in harmony with the rest of your body. Nipple sensation won’t be lost either and most women are still able to breastfeed.

Soft and natural results. As mentioned, the main reason why silicone implants are the preferred choice is that they produce a soft and natural result that actually feels like a real breast. Saline implants do still look good but they tend to feel harder and look slightly less natural.

Long-lasting results. Silicone implants can last for up to 10 years and in some cases even longer. After the 10 year period, they can either be replaced or removed altogether.

Safe and effective procedure. If your breast augmentation is performed by a board certified and qualified surgeon, you can expect a safe surgical experience and exceptional results. There have been a lot of advancements in cosmetic surgery in recent years, which means implants, techniques and technology have all been improved.

If you do want to go ahead with breast augmentation surgery, choosing the right surgeon will be the first big decision you make during this process. Once you get into the finer details such as choosing your implants, make sure that your surgeon is only using implants that meet international quality standards.

It’s also important for your surgeon to take you through your post-operative recovery and what you can expect. Reputable surgeons will take their time to give you all the information you need to make an informed decision about your surgery. Any surgeon who attempts to rush you into scheduling your procedure should not be trusted.