Australian Women Online

For the lovers of fine interior design, the Scandinavian look appeals, with pale walls and wide open spaces, and pine being the preferred material. This iconic style first became known to the world in the 1950s, and since then, Scandinavian influence has permeated the world of interior design.

But what is it about this unique style that attracts the attention of the world’s best designers? Here are some of the reasons why.

Neutral Colours

The Scandinavian design concept includes pale blues, cool greys, and white and beige shades, and coupled with an open plan concept, this gives the room a spacious, elegant feel. Pale blue combined with the timeless look of pine furniture really creates a platform for the ideal ambience, and the typically large glass surfaces add to that feeling of openness.

Timber Floors

Wooden floors have long been the preferred choice in Scandinavian countries, and could be either pine planking or a white wood floor, that might be tongue and grooved. Timber flooring is expensive and requires regular treatment, but from a design point of view, it gives the room a natural foundation, and is the basis for most Scandinavian room designs.

Light and Airy

Scandinavian interiors are noted for the bright and airy ambience they create, and with the right combinations of colours, it is possible to add depth and character to the room. There are hardly any nooks and crannies in an open plan concept, and this makes it much easier to clean. Floor to ceiling windows are probably a part of the culture because of the breathtaking vistas that Norway, Sweden, and Denmark are blessed with, and they really do make the room look and feel larger.

The Natural Look

Scandinavian design emphasises natural materials, with timber used extensively, and the predominantly light shading is brought alive with the right selection of pot plants and dried flowers. Rustic wood grain is used to good effect, and one reason why top designers like this style, is it works in any environment. Light creams or white can be effectively mixed with a pale blue or light grey with stunning effect, and rugs can add a level of softness, ideal for those cold winter evenings.

Functionality

Many interior designers have commented on how functional and practical Scandinavian designs are, and with the flexibility to mix and match with contemporary styles, you can create your own unique ambience. The Swedish lifestyle is for easy living and that means open spaces with the right amount of furniture, but not too cramped. The core concept is space and fewer furnishings, and with a bright air, the room is pleasing to the eye and has a feeling of warmth about it.