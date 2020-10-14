Why We Should Embrace Pre-owned Designer Fashion

Designer fashion has long been viewed as something only attainable for the rich and elite, but that view is now changing with the emergence of luxury resellers, including Australian-based Luxe.It.Fwd, selling affordable authentic pre-owned designer items. Here are just some of the reasons why we should be embracing pre-owned designer fashion.

It’s a smart investment

Goodbye stocks and property investments, hello designer handbags! Far from frivolous, designer fashion is increasingly becoming a lucrative investment opportunity. Case in point, from 2019 to 2020 the price of a Chanel Classic Small Flap, one of the French fashion house’s most iconic bags, increased from AUD $7,740 to $9,820, that’s a whopping price increase of 27%!

Chanel has cited that this is down to the impact of coronavirus on the cost of raw materials, as well as their wider strategy to streamline its prices worldwide. Whatever the reason for the price hike, one thing is for certain, investing in designer bags is not something to overlook. It’s possible that one day your designer purchase might be worth more than you paid for it! But doing your research is key.

According to online luxury reseller, Luxe.It.Fwd, the original price of an item does not always dictate an item’s resale price. So, before you start splashing your cash on the latest arrival at the boutique, consider that styles that are always in demand are the smartest investment. More versatile black and neutral pieces in classic styles hold their value much better than bright, seasonal pieces.

Better for the environment

With concerns for climate change increasing and the prevalence of ‘fast fashion’, buying pre-owned is the more sustainable and mindful shopping choice. As opposed to cheap, mass-produced fashion with little longevity, designer items are known for their high-quality craftsmanship and durability, meaning that they can be enjoyed for years to come.

Massive savings

It’s no secret that the price tag on designer items is enough to put the average person off. But the special feeling of owning a luxury product, with the status, beauty, and quality it evokes, is unrivalled. Designer resale sites pricing items at a fraction of their retail prices, some at up to 60% off RRP, are making luxury more accessible to people without massive bank accounts. Even more so with many sites now offering payment plans such as AfterPay and Lay-buys, so that large purchases can be paid off in bite-size installments.

Any item once taken out of a store immediately becomes classed as pre-owned even if it has never been used and remains in its original packaging with tags, so there are definitely opportunities to snag current styles in pristine as-new condition!

Buy, Sell & Repeat

Just like history, fashion often repeats itself, and is cyclical. Styles go in and out fashion, and individuals’ tastes can change. Items in the pre-loved designer market are there to be enjoyed and shared, again and again.

Fallen out of love with your designer bags, shoes, and accessories? Instead of letting them clog up your closet, you can sell them to a fellow luxe lover who will appreciate them! Having some extra cash in your pocket is always a plus, and you can even use the funds you receive from the sale towards your next pre-owned luxury purchase.

Navigating the treacherous waters of the designer resale market can be tricky, especially in a market fraught with conflicts about authenticity and fickle prospectors, but professional resale sites like Luxe.It.Fwd are there to make the process as easy as possible.

Simply fill out their easy online quote form and the friendly Luxe.It.Fwd team will provide you with a quote for your item. Proceeding with selling your items is easy, with free postage and free home pick up available from anywhere in Australia. They will professionally clean, photograph, authenticate and list your item on their site, exposing it to their massive luxe-loving customer base.

With so many reasons to embrace pre-owned designer fashion, you’re well on your way to curating a closet that is better for the environment and your wallet!