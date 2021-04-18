Why Women Should Seriously Consider Taking Up Golf

When female executives were asked about whether they play golf and why, those that said they play golf repeatedly stated that doing so has helped them build more confidence and has played a significant role in their business development. The vast majority of women believe that the golf course is a great place to foster relationships and trust with business executives, fellow workers, as well as current and future customers. More than 50% of women that enjoy golfing believe the sport has helped improve their discipline. They also say it has helped them overcome fears of risk taking and to be more assertive. Of the women asked, well over half responded by saying golf has helped them feel more like they are part of the team and that it has helped them be more successful in business.

But how does golf help women and others so much? If simply playing golf can be so beneficial, can truly improve your confidence, business acumen and drive, and help you build stronger relationships with bosses and clients, why doesn’t every woman, particularly every businesswoman play golf? The purpose of this article is to address these questions. Before we move on, however, by the end of this page you are likely going to want to get some women’s golf clubs. You can check out https://www.golftreasury.com/best-golf-clubs-for-women/ for some great information and choices on the best golf gear for ladies.

Golfing Gets You Out of the Office

First of all, how is it that simply going outside for a few hours and hitting a golf ball around grass with metal sticks can provide so many benefits, according to women? One key reason is baked right into the question: going outside. Many people, and especially executives, feel they must look and behave a certain way inside of the office. This often does not include asking personal or even any non-work-related questions. It also could potentially mean they are never truly relaxed in an office environment. But when you get outside and on the golf course, the feeling that you need to maintain a very specific appearance diminish greatly, and possibly goes away completely. They are free to relax. This is one of the biggest reasons many people golf, because it helps them feel relaxed and free from the stress of the office and work.

Playing Golf Fosters Open Communication

Being able to relax in this way opens lines of communications that would never be open in the office, or at least would appear are never open. Suddenly you are more than just coworkers, or they aren’t just your boss or client. You have figuratively and literally met on a level playing field. You are just people, in the same golf group, on the same golf course, enjoying some sun and fresh air, swinging clubs around at little white golf balls, living life. You are free to discuss hobbies, family, favorite restaurants, tell jokes, and get to know each other in a way that is very difficult, impossible at times, in an office setting. And these are the types of things that connect people and establish solid foundations for trust and friendships.

People Play Golf Because It’s Fun

In addition to just being outside of the office, most people golf because they enjoy it. It’s a hobby that is fun and exciting to them. People in general experience greater levels of happiness and excitement when doing things they enjoy. This means they are in a better mood! Conversations in general, and difficult conversations in particular, are much easier and more natural when all involved are in a good mood. So, a question like “Why don’t you pay me more?”, or “Why didn’t I get that promotion?” are so much easier to ask and to answer honestly when you and the person you are talking to are in a good mood.

Office Politics and Dynamics Stay at the Office

The increase in confidence that women have attributed to playing golf can be explained with similar reasoning. There are many office dynamics that could prevent somebody from sharing how they really feel. For example, an executive or other leader may be hesitant to share many compliments for fear if it coming across as flirting or hitting on you or for fear of the appearance of favoritism. But when those office dynamics are removed, a natural consequence of being on a golf course, it’s easier to speak a bit more freely and honestly, which opens up the door for compliments and praise. It also opens up the door for constructive criticism. But, again, because the office dynamics aren’t in play, you will be much more likely to take that criticism as constructive and to heart, whereas in the office you may feel slighted and embarrassed, especially if shared in front of others.

Conclusion

There are so many reasons that every woman out there, young and old, should take up golf. There are incredible health benefits that are strongly correlated with golfing as well, but that’s a different topic altogether. If you want to improve your confidence and ability to take calculated risks, improve your relationships with your boss, coworkers, clients, family or friends, and if you want to become a more capable and headstrong businesswoman, playing golf can do all of these things (and many others!) for you. So get yourself some golf clubs – or rent, either way – and get out on the course.