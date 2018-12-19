Why You Should Consider Visiting a Therapist

A long-term solution

Discussing mental health and wellness is difficult for many. After all, at one time, such topics were considered taboo. Luckily, public awareness of mental health is only growing, while the stigma surrounding it shrinks at the same time. Achieving better mental health might seem like a pipe dream to some, but with the right therapist, it can be done. If you’ve been considering therapy, here’s why it’s well worth your time.

Therapy differs from other medical practices in that it’s a collaborative field. A therapist isn’t like an antibiotic and, try as some might, they can’t do all of the work for you. If you attend a session but are unwilling to open up, use the tactics your therapists suggests, and set goals, chances are you won’t see much benefit. Conversely, if you’re open-minded, willing to be honest, and truly put in a concerted effort, you’re likely to see and celebrate every bit of progress you make.

As a result, especially with behavioral therapy, you’re not only working through your current issues, you’re actively developing the tools to handle future difficulties, even if you cease therapy. Whether you’re developing coping mechanisms, discovering ways to quell your anxiety, or even simply learning how to more effectively communicate with others, the effects of therapy are generally long-lasting.

Discovering your goals

Do you ever have those days when you feel as though you’re drifting somewhat aimlessly through life? You’re not alone. Finding your purpose is one of the greater challenges you’ll face. Discussing your daily life, opening up about where you are, and figuring out where you want to be are all key components of therapy. An effective therapist is well-equipped to help you clarify your life goals regardless of whether they’re personal, professional, or both.

A common misconception is that therapy sessions are solely dedicated to examining a patient’s past for some sign of what’s informing their present. While it’s absolutely important to delve down into causes, a quality therapist will also turn your attention towards the future. Where do you see yourself? What are you doing? What kind of person do you want to be? Therapy has the potential to help you answer all of these questions and more through specific, actionable goals that reinvigorate your daily sense of purpose.

Turn your focus inwards

Society has a habit of turning your attention every which way. Between work, relationships at home, and socializing, it’s likely that you don’t devote nearly enough time to self-care, reflection, and introspection. One of the biggest benefits of therapy (and one of its constant characteristics) is that no matter what session you’re on or what time it takes place, the subject remains the same: you. Why not take advantage of a therapist and get to know yourself a bit better?

At some point, most people seemingly stop learning new things about themselves. Their daily routines become ingrained, and their habits become a bit more predictable. Taking time to explore yourself in-depth is beneficial though largely forgotten as a result of today’s fast-paced world. Each therapy session is a chance for you to get in touch with yourself, learn new things about your thoughts and behaviors, and just “be” in your purest form.

Always worth a try

Even the happiest of individuals can find some benefit in therapy. It’s the ideal tool for gaining a deeper understanding of the self, working through past traumas or difficulties, and developing a skill set for navigating future stumbling blocks. Luckily, if you’re looking to begin therapy in DC, you’re already in a community that is full of talented, qualified therapists who are eager to begin working alongside you to achieve all of your goals. The first step is always the hardest, but it’s often the most rewarding, too.