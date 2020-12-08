Getting fit takes a lot of dedication. The problem is, to feel motivated to workout you need to feel a benefit from the exercises you complete. If your workouts have become dull, this simply won’t happen. In fact, you’re more likely to sack off the gym altogether if what you do in there is boring you to tears.

But have you ever wondered how things got so bad? Especially when everyone on social media seems to love working out when you don’t? Here are our thoughts on why your workouts have become boring to tell you more.

You Aren’t Working With A Personal Trainer

Gyms contain a lot of equipment that can be pretty baffling. It can be difficult to know how to use everything, or to develop an exercise plan that is exciting and challenging in equal measure. If that sounds like you, then it’s time to enlist the services of a personal trainer. Find a personal trainer near you.

What’s great about working with a personal trainer is that they will be there to motivate you every step of the way. They will also monitor your progress to ensure that the workouts are delivering the right results. Plus, they want to see you succeed, and this kind of energy is exactly what you need when you’re feeling uninspired with your current setup.

You’re Playing It Safe

Humans are creatures of habit, and this can soon extend into how we approach our workouts too. From only sticking to the treadmill to repeating the same old squats it’s a snoozefest waiting to happen. If you aren’t switching things up, this isn’t just boring but could be preventing you from making progress too. After all, our muscles need to be challenged to develop. Likewise, fat is really difficult to burn off if you’re barely reaching a sweat.

That’s why it’s important to rotate your exercises. Whether you separate areas of your body into different days or look to work alternate muscle groups, it will all make a positive impact. It can also be useful to research different workouts and techniques so that you aren’t stuck in the same patterns. Keep yourself on your toes and progress will soon follow.

You Think Of Exercise As A Chore

Everyone is super excited to hit the gym at the start of January. Then the shine wears off, and people begin to give up. Exercise is something we all need to maintain both our physical and mental health. If you approach it as if it’s a chore, it’s not going to feel enjoyable.

Now is a good time to think about why you want to exercise in the first place. Whether it’s to lose some weight, tone up or improve your confidence, having a goal in mind can help you adopt a much healthier mindset.