Winner tips on best online pokies

Online pokies can eat your money, but they can also give you big prizes. So how do you make sure you get the winnings more often? Here are some tricks to make things easier.

First, successful players choose suitable real money slot machines. They know how to pick the proper budget for the game session. What else do they do? Let’s read the article.

Selecting best online pokies

For starters, you need to select suitable free pokies online. Good online casinos offer a massive range of gaming products. Check the following criteria so you won’t get lost in such a plethora:

The name of the provider. Usually, manufacturers specialize in particular niches, and you are more likely to find what you want in their products. If you are more interested in real money slots payback than beauty, choose the simplest 3-reel slots with high volatility. If you prefer striking animations and exciting game mechanics, choose real money slots with bonus features like cascading winnings, free spins, moving special symbols, etc.

Be sure to try new games in demos. Free demo allows you to learn all the features without the slightest cost.

RTP and variance of free online pokies

The higher the RTP of online pokies, the more likely they are to win. It is the overall payout ratio.

If the RTP is 95%, that means the game gives back 95% of all the money you put into it. But we don’t know exactly how this money will be distributed. This decision is made by a random number generator built into slot machines real money. Nevertheless, the value of RTP indirectly affects our chances of winning.

The payout table in the slot machines

Study the payout table before trying new pokies online real money. Each game has an “Info” button, and here you’ll find the payout table. It will tell you:

which symbols payout how much;

what the maximum winnings are;

whether there’s a jackpot;

multipliers, free spins, and bonus features in real cash slots.

Variance in casino slots real money

Variance is an indicator that tells you the average frequency and amount of payouts. Slots can be divided into 3 types:

high variance — seldom winnings, but by a significant amount;

low variability — frequent winnings, but for small amounts;

medium.

Consequently, playing online real money slots with high variance requires a large bankroll to sustain a long losing streak. If you need to save money and stretch a small budget over a long period, opt for 3-reel slots. Betting on these will take less money than on the others.

If you’re more interested in having a good time, opt for the low-variance slots. Then you’ll win little sums but often.

Thus, the main tip for winning is to familiarize yourself carefully with the selected slots. Read their characteristics on particular sites and use demo versions before you play casino slots for real money.