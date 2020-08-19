Women are More Logical and Practical When Buying a Car Than Men

They spend 5,000 euros less than men, prefer gasoline cars and learn more and for longer before making a decision. This is how Australian women behave in the process of buying their new vehicle.

The purchase of a new vehicle is an important matter for anyone and can be conditioned by a multiplicity of factors : from our purchasing power and our aesthetic tastes to the use that we are going to give the car, going through other aspects such as maintenance costs and Sure, without forgetting the important role that brands and their marketing and advertising strategies play when it comes to attracting us as a potential client.

Australian women turn out to be more prepared than men when facing the acquisition of a new car. Why? Well, because – as the study shows – most of them carry out a more exhaustive search for data and information on vehicles that can be adjusted to their needs.

Thus, during the period of searching for information related to vehicles, women are more rational than men , since they weigh all the available alternatives. Basing this on their economic possibilities, and showing a high level of interest in the technical data of vehicles. More accused than in the case of men.

They are the fundamental results that are extrapolated when studying the search processes that fall within the 90 days on average that the process of selecting and buying a car lasts. As well as the fact that there are also significant differences in the budget that is allocated to the purchase of the vehicle according to gender: while women allocate about 19,000 dollars on average, men usually have a budget close to 24,000 dollars.

Regarding the type of fuel, the exponential growth of clean vehicles (hybrids and electric) stands out, although the market is still dominated by traditional cars with combustion engines. In this case, up to 86% of women opt for gasoline cars. 11% more than in the case of men (75% opt for gasoline).

Value for money and utility are the two main variables taken into account by women who are looking for a car among their favorite brands.

Among all the women consulted, the two needs that were most chosen as determining factors for acquiring a car were expanding the family and working away from home.

Tips for women to buy their first car

Don’t spend all your savings on your first car. Limit your budget to a limit with which you feel comfortable, and bear in mind that a car generates many expenses , more than what is initially thought. Your first insurance will have a high price.

As a car can be a money pit, it needs to be robust, simple and reliable.

Do not choose complex cars, or cars with very abundant equipment. That retractable hardtop on that cheap and cool Mercedes SLK is going to give you trouble, and they will be expensive.

