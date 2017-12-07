Women’s Legal Service Queensland to Sell Tees to Raise Funds After Funding Cuts

These ‘STRONGER THAN YOU KNOW’ tees spread a powerful message of support for women and kids living with domestic violence. Funds raised from each tee go directly to the Women’s Legal Service Queensland.

After funding cuts to Community Legal Centres by the Federal Government, free legal services across Australia have been struggling to keep the lights on and the doors open.

One member of the National Association of Community Legal Centres (NACLC), has come up with a novel way to raise much needed funds. The Women’s Legal Services Queensland (WLSQ) have launched a range of ‘Stronger Than You Know’ tees to raise funds, while at the same time, start a conversation this Christmas about domestic violence in the community.

The tees were developed by a WLSQ Helpline Worker and inspired by the strength and resilience of her clients.

Funds raised from each tee go directly to WLSQ, a free service providing front-line legal help and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence. WLSQ assists more than 11,000 women and with them 17,000 children, each year.

WLSQ volunteers and domestic violence survivors came together for a ‘stronger than you know’ photo session to launch the campaign.

Former WLSQ client, Hana Nataprawira, said: “I want everyone living with violence to know they’re not alone. You are stronger than you know. There is so much support out there from organisations like Women’s Legal Service.”

WLSQ CEO Angela Lynch says she hopes the tees will start a conversation this Christmas.

“You can start a conversation by wearing your strength with pride, or give the tee as a gift with heart this Christmas,” she said.

“Stronger than you know” tees are available for purchase for $29.95 each, at the website: https://stronger-tee.myshopify.com/