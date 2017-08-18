Woolworths on board as Fresh Food supporter of 2018 Commonwealth Games

Woolworths has come on board as the Official Supermarket and Fresh Food supporter of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).

GC2018 will be the largest sporting event Australia will see this decade. From 4-15 April, over 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations will converge on the Gold Coast and across other select venues in Queensland.

Woolworths Director of Marketing Andrew Hicks said: “Being the official supermarket and fresh food supporter of GC2018 and the Australian team is a natural partnership for us.

“We have a long and proud tradition of supporting events that engage the Australian community in a positive way and we have no doubt that the Commonwealth Games will captivate the nation in 2018.

“Eating fresh and healthy food is also essential to the success of any athlete and we are thrilled that our partnership and involvement with the Australian team will help inspire the next generation of sporting champions.

“We look forward to engaging with our customers and helping build excitement for the home grown Games via our team members, not only in Queensland, but across our nationwide network of stores in the lead up to and during the Commonwealth Games.”

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones welcomed Woolworths into the Games Family as a sponsor.

“Woolworths has supported many major events in Australia over their long history and it’s wonderful to have them on board for the Games.

“With Woolworths’ stores right across the country, it’s a great way to showcase all that the Games has to offer – not just on the Gold Coast, but in our Event Cities of Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville.

“The Games will be one of our greatest success stories and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase all that is great about Queensland.

“Importantly, the Games will achieve a great legacy for future generations.”

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) Chairman Peter Beattie AC said: “As Australia’s largest supermarket, Woolworths are one of the nation’s best known brands and a proud addition to the GC2018 team.

“Woolies’ fresh food has been powering young Australians to greatness for years and their involvement with GC2018 will also help further support our engagement with all Australian communities via their extensive store network.

“We are also proud that a selection of GC2018 merchandise will be on the shelves of their stores across the country.”

GOLDOC CEO Mark Peters said: “The GC2018 commercial program is in excellent shape with 229 days until the 4 April Opening Ceremony.

“Our sponsors and indeed all corporate partners are all of the highest calibre and a true indicator to how strong the GC2018 and Commonwealth Games brands are in this country.

“It’s great to have Woolworths on board and I look forward to working with them to stage the most successful Commonwealth Games ever.”