Working in a Global Legal Industry

The world is a big place, but it’s also true that it has never been smaller than it is right now. With the rise of international trade deals and affordable flights, we’re seeing an increased demand for people with the professional skills needed to juggle the unique demands that globalization has brought.

While this economic shift has touched many industries, perhaps the one that it has touched most is the legal field. Today, the ambitious lawyer does not just concentrate on the law in their home territory; they adopt a global view. After all, many of the issues that we face in the coming decades are going to span-borders. Environmental law, for example, is generally not consigned to just one country. And then there’s the whole matter of intellectual property, which, due to the internet, has become especially complicated.

It’s this shift that has prompted a spike in interest in LLM degree courses. These courses are designed to give students a knowledge of the US legal system, while also offering specialization opportunities and a qualification that is accepted across the globe. While law has always been an attractive field for the brightest and best students, it is increasingly so today, since the prospects for future work — in all manner of countries and industries — is greater than it has ever been.

To learn more about this type of course, its increasing popularity among students, and what it can lead to, check out the infographic outlined below, which was put together by USC.



Infographic by USC USC