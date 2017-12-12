Working With Your Garden After Winter

Set Out Your Borders

Let’s face it, during the winter there’s a lot of reasons not to go outside. From weathering the extreme weather to the amount of debris that can collect when you’re not on a regular sweeping schedule. It can all get a bit depressing at the end of the day, so don’t let yourself get down and out over your backyard space. However, when spring rolls around and soon will bring summer with it, there’s plenty of things you can do to keep it clean and tidy, and even prepare for the hotter season on the other side. Here’s some tips for you to follow if you feel like your outside space is stagnating and you can’t stand it any longer.

Now is a good time to do your preparatory moves for your bulk of planting in a few months time, and make room for the big plants you to introduce. So, pick out a day when the sun isn’t too overhead and then dig out the plants that you don’t want to see anymore. These will typically include your poppies and snap dragons, as they’re annual plants and often need to be rotated. If you think it already looks pretty how it is, just think of the bonuses here: you can pick out better plants that can survive in the extreme temperatures, and introduce a new colour scheme to your outside space that can easily blend with or be replaced by the cooler palettes.

If you’re looking for the best seeds for your plans, and they can be quite big in making sure your backyard looks festive and mellow for the season, search through a huge range of gardening products to find the best items for your purpose. This could even include some statues to hide in the grass!

Make Sure You Fertilise!

Late spring is the best time for the southern hemisphere to start to fertilize, so prepare now by stocking up and sticking all your discarded annual plants mentioned above on the compost heap. Using a mechanized spreader is the easiest way to do this, but if you can’t afford that, working by hand takes a little more time but is just as effective.

Overall, use this time to keep your soil in good condition, as the winter could have left the soil in a damper state than it should be. This is where your hidden family agenda can come in! Seeing as spring is the perfect time to plant out your herbs and cultivate your vegetable garden, now is the best time to start up your healthy eating diet using sustainable foods you can be proud of.

Your yard on the other hand can be sweeped up with a broom or pressure washed with a high powered hose. It makes the area look lighter and bigger, so if you’re the kind of person who can only fit in a couple of window boxes into a minimalist area, this is a good move for you.