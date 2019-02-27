Workwise Wisdom: A Guide to Boosting Employee Motivation

Make Everyone Feel Welcome In Their Space

Employee motivation is a continuous challenge at any workplace. It is so incredibly important in any workplace that employees are kept motivated, happy and satisfied in their job. A motivated employee is one that works hard, gives their all and offers you top performance at all times. In this article, we will look at how you can go about boosting employee motivation. Follow these steps and watch your employees desire to produce incredible work increases tenfold. Read on to find out more!

One of the most important factors when it comes to increasing employee motivation is to ensure that everyone feels at home in the workspace. Do you have an encouraging and open-minded environment where everyone can feel like they matter? Similar to school situations, people work best when they can gel with others. Getting employees to mingle with each other and forge meaningful relationships outside of the office is a great way to make sure everyone feels like they have their place in the office.

Aside from encouraging employees to forge relationships outside the office, you can also ensure that everyone mingles inside the office. Some ways of doing so are to purchase office coffee machines by Corporate Coffee and create an afternoon coffee break for everyone. Not only will they get a small rest and a change to perk up, but they’ll also be encouraged to engage with one another, creating strong bonds and in turn, boosting motivation levels all around.

Positive Reinforcement Is Essential

When it comes to boosting motivation and productivity, positive reinforcement is the way to go. Positive reinforcement can help strengthen your employees motivation to continue performing their tasks to the best of their ability, whereas negative reinforcement can often spark the fear of failure and lead someone into anxiety.

Always remember you can attract way more flies with honey, so if someone is doing a good job, let them know! Employees who are regularly given a pat on the back tend to feel more appreciated in the workplace, thus boosting their desire to produce even more fantastic work in the future.

Look Past The Professional Life

When it comes to motivating your employees, it is important to remember that they have lives outside of the office as well. For example, motivation is often related to how healthy your employees are, both physically and mentally. Ensuring that you encourage everyone to lead healthy lives, get enough exercise, eat right and stay active is a great way to promote better health and in turn, better levels of motivation.

Let your employees know that it is okay to take a break, and that should they should focus on their health as much as they do on work. An overworked or highly stressed employee is definitely not going to be one that is efficient, motivated or satisfied, so take some time into encouraging a healthy lifestyle and watch your employees shine.

Plan Fun Activities For The Office

One of the best ways to keep your employees in a great mood is to give them something to look forward to. Why not host a monthly session at a bowling alley, or bring everyone out for a day of mini golf once every month or two? Aside from encouraging everyone to get to know each other on a deeper level outside the workplace, you’ll offer your employees a fun time where they can destress, feel like they belong to a team and just generally have a great time.

Keeping things fun is a great way to boost motivation levels, and offer a well rounded experience for all your employees. Even if you can’t take everyone out once a month, you could always introduce fun in small doses in the office with an afternoon of trivia or board games once every fortnight. Think out of the box!

Don’t Be Too Serious

Taking your business seriously is imperative, but it doesn’t mean that you have to run your office as if it is a boarding school. Discipline is essential, but don’t be too harsh or stern with your employees if you want them to be happy, motivation and on their best form. No one likes to work in an environment that is rigid or overly critical, so always remember to take things easy. Having a relaxed and easy going attitude will make your employees feel a lot more free, thus boosting productivity levels.

We hope that this guide to boosting employee motivation has come in handy for you, and best of luck keeping your employees healthy, happy and hard working!