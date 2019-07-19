Write This, Not That: The Biggest Resume Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Did you know that 80 percent of resumes are rejected within the first 11 seconds?

That statistic is shocking enough to terrify any job seeker. You’ve put in years of time and effort to qualify for your dream job, yet employers might be throwing that dream away faster than it took you to read this sentence.

But why are so many resumes being chucked in the trash? Well, because they contain resume mistakes that immediately turn employers off.

If you want to be seriously considered for a job, you need to make sure your resume is on point and doesn’t contain these common mistakes.

Spelling and Grammatical Errors

Nothing turns an employer off of an applicant faster than grammar and spelling mistakes.

An employer will make many assumptions about someone with typos in their resume, but it comes down to one thing: carelessness. An employer knows that if you won’t take the time to look over your own resume, you won’t be careful with the work you do in your job.

So take the time and read through your resume. Then, have a friend or family member give it a read-through before submitting it to employers.

Discussing Duties Instead of Accomplishments

Many people think that their resume should list job positions and the duties that went with those positions. But any employer can find the duties that accompany your past positions by doing a quick search online, so doing that is a waste of space and doesn’t tell the employer anything.

Instead, list your accomplishments in that position. Don’t be afraid to talk yourself up and sell yourself on why you have been a unique and valuable employee in the past.

Not Being Specific Enough

When an employer opens a resume and can’t tell what your future goal is or what your past accomplishments have been, it means you aren’t being specific enough.

An employer wants to open your resume and know that the job they are offering is exactly what you’re looking for and what you’re qualified for.

Many people try the “one-size-fits-all” resume so they can submit it to a wide variety of companies. But that is a surefire way to not get a job because employers can see right through that. They can tell that you will take just any job and that you don’t necessarily care about who you work for.

Poor Visual Design

The first thing an employer will notice about your resume is what it looks like. If it’s poorly designed or has a messy layout, they won’t even read it. This means avoiding obnoxious colors and fonts.

Your resume should look uniform, and each section should be an appropriate length. Avoid long paragraphs and use bullet points to make it easier to read. Also, your resume should be no longer than one page.

Try using resume format templates so that you can have a general layout that’ll be easy to fill in with your information.

Avoid These Common Resume Mistakes

If you can avoid these common resume mistakes, you’ll be ahead of the majority of your competition. By putting in a little extra effort, you’ll greatly improve your chances of getting a job offer that fits what you’re looking for.

Looking for more advice on finding a job? Be sure to check out our career page!