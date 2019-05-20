Young Australian women finding increasing success in real estate

Real estate is an industry that has typically been a constant (for the most part) for decades, continuing to place people in their dream homes for years. This is an industry that quite literally gives people roofs over their heads, in their dream locations, and in their preferred style. It does not necessarily matter if the properties are empty blocks to be built upon, fixer-uppers in need of TLC before they are liveable, and brand new homes waiting for their first owners to find them. And more and more often, it is women, not men, and not couples, that are succeeding in real estate – especially in Australia.

There are many success stories of incredible women who work in real estate (think Shellee Henness at Prosper Group, for example), but what is less often reported on is the rising statistics in terms of women versus men that are buying into real estate. As it becomes more difficult for professionals in certain industries to find jobs, and less likely that they will be paid their dues in said professions (at least in the beginning), it may come as a surprise to some people. And yet, this is the way that Australian real estate is thriving right now – and likely will continue to do so in the foreseeable future.

The allure of the Australian dream

In Australia, the Australian dream runs high, with millions of people all dreaming of owning their own piece of property in their lifetime. And the sooner, the better – or at least, this is the case for young Australian women. The latest statistics show that young single women in Australia are buying properties at a much faster rate than their male counterparts. Millennial women are in fact among the fastest growing categories of homeowners in all of Australia. The allure of the great Australia dream, it seems, is more intact than ever in young women, and they are striving to not only meet, but exceed their real estate goals.

Young people’s’ priorities powering their real estate motives

Recent studies show that young women in Australia appear to be more serious about real estate opportunities, earlier on in life. The differing priorities in females and males is likely a key driving contributor to this young female dominance in ownership of the Australian real estate market (a dominance that continues even now to rise steadily). Young women are more concerned with security, and they associate having their own living space with that sense of security. Statistics in fact show that, when asked directly, young women stated that they budget younger so that they can get ahead of their goals (including real estate), while young men said that they would ideally prefer to wait until meeting a partner to settle down and invest in real estate.

A global trend that seems to continue to grow stronger

This is not a trend that is exclusive to Australia, either. In Canada, for example, 25% of home buyers are single women, whereas just 10% are men. This is a global trend that continues, as we speak, to rise – in some countries, exponentially. There is something to be said about getting ahead of one’s life goals ahead of time, it seems, and this is something that young Australian women (and young women all around the world, it seems) understand better than anyone, when it comes to real estate.