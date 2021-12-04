Your Guide to Buying a Puppy in Australia

You might think that buying a puppy is as straightforward as visiting the pet store and just choosing the cutest one out of all the selections they have. While this might be possible in select locations, making sure that you’re getting puppies from reputable breeders should be at the forefront of your adoption plans.

There are three reasons why making sure you’re sourcing your future pets from reputable and ethical breeders and doing your due diligence before adopting. These are:

1. You Can Get Clear Information About Possible Health Conditions When you source from ethical breeders, you can rest assured that the puppies you’ll be adopting are healthy and well taken care of. Ethical, reputable breeders are highly knowledgeable about the breeds they’re breeding or adopting out. If you’re concerned about possible health conditions or breed predispositions, these breeders can help guide you and provide you with enough knowledge on how to take care of your future pets.

2. Ethical Breeders Are Dedicated to Socializing and Caring for Puppies Unlike breeders who only breed for profit, reputable breeders spend a significant amount of time socializing and taking care of puppies and kittens so that they’re ready for adoption. You won’t need to worry if the puppy you’re taking home is healthy or if they’re socialized enough with humans or other dogs, since they’ve probably already been trained or exposed to these environments.

3. You Know Your Pet’s Parents Are Well Taken Care Of While puppy mills are slowly being closed down due to their unethical breeding processes and practices, there are some that are still thriving. When you buy from providers who are sourcing from puppy mills, not only are you exposing yourself and your current dogs to possible illnesses, but you’re also supporting an industry that abuses parent dogs for profit. With responsible and ethical breeders, you can be sure that your future pet’s parents are healthy and living comfortable lives.

How Do You Adopt a Puppy in Australia?

First Off, Choose What Breed You’d Want to Adopt

If you live in Australia and you’ve decided that you want to buy or adopt a new puppy for your family or home, you’re probably wondering how the process works. To help you, here’s a guide on how you can buy a puppy and how you can vet breeders on their ethics and practices.

Dog breeds have different personalities and strengths, with some dogs being more adaptable to family setups than others. Before buying a puppy, do research to find dogs that are most suited for your lifestyle. For example, smaller breeds are more suited for apartment living since they’ll have more room to walk around or run around confined spaces than breeds that are more on the bigger spectrum. These include the Bichon Frise, Pug, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and the Maltese.

For family setups where dogs are expected to live with children and large groups of families, some dogs may be more adaptable due to their friendly and relaxed personalities. Some of the breeds that you can choose from include the Golden Retriever, Poodle and Cocker Spaniel.

You could even consider getting mixed breeds if you want the best of both worlds. Mixed breed dogs tend to be more robust and often have positive attributes of both breeds. Good choices for smaller breeds are the Cavoodle, Cockapoo, and Maltese Shih Tzu, while good larger breeds to look into are Goldendoodles and Labradoodles.

Second, Look for Reputable Dog Breeders

In Australia, breeders are properly screened through their breeding ethics by Australian breeders associations, such as Responsible Pet Breeders Australia (RPBA) or the Australian Association of Pet Dog Breeders Inc. (AAPDB). These associations hold breeders accountable when puppies are not bred in healthy and humane conditions. So if you’re looking to adopt a puppy or buy from a pet store, make sure that you source them from breeders that are members of one of these organizations.

Other things you’d want to do before adopting a puppy from a breeder is to do a site visit where you can check the conditions of the puppy and its mother. Check whether the area where they are kept is clean and conducive for puppy rearing and whether they are well-fed and well taken care of. Make sure you always check for pests, comments pest professional Alexander Crawlery. Check for vaccination cards and veterinarian history papers so you’d have a clear idea of the procedures they’ve undergone.

If you’ve decided on a puppy, have the breeders fashion a contract for the adoption where your responsibilities as a pet owner are clearly stated, as well as the breeder’s.

Third, Prepare Your Home for Your New Puppy

Lastly, before you bring home your new puppy, it’s best that you prepare your home for your family’s new addition. Buy enough supplies, such as pee pads, age-appropriate dog food, vitamins, leashes and pet bowls. Consider puppy-proofing a few pieces of furniture as well so you can avoid accidents in the first few days when your puppy is still getting accustomed to their new environment.

Remember that during the first few weeks or months, your puppy might need a bit of training, from potty training to leash walking. Make sure you allot enough time for this process to make sure that your pets are happy.