Your Mum Will Love This: Modern Wedding Looks

Gone are the days when a mother of the bride was supposed to look simple. Today modern mothers are giving tough competition to any style diva. If you are a would-be bride, make sure your mother looks outstanding on your wedding day.

Apparently, it is difficult for a mother of the bride to find the perfect dress on her daughter’s wedding. She needs a dress that is modern, classy, stylish but also complimenting to the bride dress. I have a few ideas about the mother of the bride dresses that your mum is certainly going to love.

Be Specific with the Color:

You mum is the second spotlight of the day after you. For her dress choose a color that compliments your dress. Do not overdo but go with it a refined and gracious color. If you are wearing a white gown, you can choose peach or soft pink for her.

Keep It Under Her Style:

I know you want your mother to look stylish at your wedding. But, every person has his/her own comfort zone. Your wedding is a day for her to celebrate. Do not choose a dress that makes her uncomfortable. For example, if she does not wear heels, do not force her to wear. If she does not wear the off shoulder, let her wear the V-neck.

Choose a fusion dress for her:

It is okay if your mother prefers a traditional dress. Nevertheless, I know you fancy your mother to wear something modern. Go with the fusion dress that accolades both traditional and modern. You can pick a boat neck silver mother of the bride dresses. Neither it is the off shoulder, nor a V-neck. It is a mix of both. I am surefire she will love that.

Do Not Forget Accessories:

Perhaps your mother won’t allow doing much experiment with her dress. However, you can definitely cherry-pick modern accessories that go well with her dress. Instead of studs, present her long dazzling earrings to wear on that day.

You can share some flowers from your wedding boutique. You can also give her a glittering purse to keep with her. Do experiment with her hairstyle or shoes and let her shine at your wedding.

Conclusion:

A mother of the bride has thousands of works to do. She has to be on her toes to make your wedding special. She is the host, the planner, the mother and plays many other roles in your wedding. It is an emotional as well as physical chaos for her.

In addition, since she is the mother of the groom, every eye will be on her after you. If you are nervous, she will be super nervous. A beautiful look, a perfect dress, and gorgeous accessories will boost her confidence. When she knows, every look has admiration for her imagine her happiness. So, present your mother the most stylish modern look. I am sure she will absolutely adore it and cherish it forever.