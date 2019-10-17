Youthful and Trendy Short Hairstyles For Women Over 50

Aging is inevitable that is why you should learn to embrace it with style. The truth is that there is nothing wrong with getting older, it is just like getting better with time. Think about yourself as of aged wine, which acquired peculiar notes with every year.

To be honest, as time passes every woman tends to re-think her clothes and her look in general. You may switch the outfits, compromise with makeup, but you should not forget about your hairdo in no case, as well. Surely, looking youthful and trendy is not only possible but also mandatory. You shouldn’t think that all the stylish cuts are reserved for your women only. On the contrary – there are countless short hairstyles for women over 50 that are worthy of your consideration, and we are going to bring the best of them to your attention in this article.

Recommendations to Stick

Before we proceed with actual cuts, we would like to point out a list of things that you should better consider before making your final decision. First things first, we suggest you pay enough attention to your face so that your hair is neither hiding it or getting in the way all the time. Secondly, need we remind you that lighter hues make you look at least a couple of years younger compared to darker ones? There are so many tints and variations to blonde hair that it shouldn’t be a problem to choose the coloring technique to your particular liking. Lastly, always remember about your face shape and hair texture, your haircut should be equally flattering to both. That is it!

Pixie Cut

Pixies are on the edge of popularity these days. There is no doubt about that. That is why if you like your hair extra short – you have a whole lot of ideas to choose from. Besides, pixies are mostly low-maintenance, and they are extra chic. If it is the dimension that you need, then it is best to opt for a pixie with choppy layers.

Layered Platinum Bob

Those of you who are looking for something more reserved and elegant should think about a bob cut. If there is anything more universal than a bob – we do not know about it. Besides, there are so many styling options to give a try to if you choose a piecey bob. As for the coloring, if your hair is getting grey and you do not want to keep it that way – platinum would be a good pick. The thing is that platinum is highly required among all the ladies these days, not to mention the fact that it will hide away your grey hair perfectly.

Bob with Angled Layers

In case you want to keep that youthful and playful look of yours then you need to think about getting an angled bob. What is so peculiar about the cut you may wonder? Well, the fact is that the angles would add some more definition to your face, and that is something you need for a younger look. At the same time, the angles will introduce that necessary edginess to your look without taking it over the edge.

Asymmetrical Pixie

That fact that you turned 50 does not mean that you do not want to look elegant and sassy at the same time. If that is the case, we have a suitable idea stored up our sleeve. The truth is that when a regular pixie is not dramatic enough, it is time to think about an asymmetrical one. Asymmetrical pixie will add the necessary drama, but it will also highlight your cheekbones, and that is quite important too. Besides, you should not forget about trendy coloring to attract adoring glances – we say go silver!

Straight Bob with Bangs

If you would like to keep it low-key but stylish, then we think that a straight bob with bangs would fit perfectly. The cut Is not only sophisticated but also ageless, and that is something that we wish to achieve, isn’t it?

Sleek Gray Bob

The best way to defy your age is to embrace it, we have mentioned it already. If your hair is already grey and you want to keep that way – there is nothing wrong with it. All you should do is to go for a sleek bob and play around with silver balayage if you like. As simple as that!