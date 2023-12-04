A recent report by social networking platform LinkedIn paints an extremely worrying picture for Australian women trying to make their mark in business.

LinkedIn’s seventh annual list of the nation’s top start-ups featured just one female founder out of the top 20 up-and-coming firms in Australia.

Anna Podolsky’s pet technology company Lyka stands out like a beacon on a list that features 32 other start-up founders – all of them male.

Her firm has secured $55 million in funding over the past 14 months to aid its bid to create data systems which provide owners with better insights into the health of their pets.

Cayla Dengate, a careers expert at LinkedIn, acknowledged that the start-up business landscape in Australia desperately needs to adopt a more diverse approach in the future.

“The list offers a reflection of the venture capital ecosystem, its make-up and its challenges,” Dengate said.

“There is much work to be done across the industry, and ensuring organisations build diverse and equitable workforces is more important than ever.

“This is an area we will continue to address in LinkedIn News reporting and conversations on LinkedIn. We hope to see more women-founded startups join the Top Start-ups list in the future.”

Sydney-based crypto specialists Immutable once again filled top spot on the list, with the firm benefiting massively from the ongoing gaming and iGaming boom in Australia.

Immutable was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022 and continues to flourish despite being faced with significant global economic challenges over the past year.

Technology firms inevitably featured heavily on LinkedIn’s list, with businesses in Sydney and Melbourne contributing plenty of entries into the top 20.

Digital payment specialists and online gambling operators were among the most noteworthy newcomers on the list, highlighting how each of these sectors are growing in Australia.

Recent figures show that the Australian gambling sector is a potentially lucrative one for start-up businesses who can come up with innovative ideas.

Australians are the biggest spenders in the sports betting industry, with each punter generating an average annual revenue of $1,300 – almost four times more than the global average.

Mobile betting, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technology (VR) are among the areas where Australian start-up businesses could capitalise over the next few years.

Intriguingly, the gambling industry is not as male-oriented as you may imagine, with two-thirds of females in Australia wagering at least once during 2022.

Numerous women have also made it to the top of the tree in the sector, becoming Chief Executive Officers of multi-billion-dollar operations across the globe.

While just one female start-up has made it onto LinkedIn’s top 20 list this year, the trend may well be bucked if women use the gambling industry as a vehicle for innovation in the future.