Every organisation or enterprise has their predetermined goals or objectives that are to be achieved at a predetermined date and time. In order to achieve these targets, it would be important for everybody in that organisation or enterprise to perform their respective tasks within a specific time frame which in essence is basically the ‘level of productivity’.

What is Productivity?

In the simplest form, productivity is the efficiency levels of an individual, individuals, machines or systems or all of the above towards producing goods or services. The measurement of productivity is generally measured by equating the amount of input required over a specific period of time to produce a specific amount of output.

The ratio is usually revolved around output per unit of input over time. The input could be the number of resources required to produce output.

The resources from this perspective could be in the form of human capital, the time needed, the amount of raw material, the cost for all the resources etc. and all of the above would involve a specific time frame which is a crucial aspect of productivity.

Therefore, based on this, in order to achieve a high level of productivity in an organisation, it becomes crucial to identify the elements that contribute positively to productivity and eliminate elements that deter productivity.

What are the Elements that Influence Productivity Levels of Individuals?

There are a wide variety of factors that influence productivity that range from personal problems, animosity between colleagues and the biggest factor of all – the working environment.

To ensure a high level of productivity or even a decent level of productivity employees must be equipped with the right tools and equipment and by tools and equipment it means ‘everything that they use to perform their tasks’.

Computers, keyboards, tables, chairs, pens and everything that they need to utilise are the ‘tools & equipment’ that is being referred to here and among all of the ‘tools & equipment’, unknown to many, office furniture plays an extremely important role in achieving the desired productivity level.

Office Furniture for Productivity

Having good quality office furniture that do not only look good, but offer comfort and are practical are critical towards productivity.

If we were to look at a typical office setup in cities such as Melbourne, we would observe that generally the office furniture are uniform meaning all employees are accorded the same chair and tables regardless of their body shape or size which is not advisable for achieving optimal productivity.

Standard office furniture does not equate to comfort and clinical studies have revealed the higher the comfort level of office employees, the higher the level of productivity. It is crucial that office furniture such as office chairs and office table and even office shelves and cabinets must be practical.

Office chairs and tables in particular must be suited specifically to users and it is the reason behind as to why most modern offices prefer adjustable office chairs that allow the users to customise the chair height, seat depth and width among other things. This adjustability of office furniture is critical towards the user’s comfort which in turn enhances productivity.