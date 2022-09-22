Why Should Parents Monitor Their Kids’ Online Activities?

Parenting kids of the digital age keeps getting harder. Social media and screens are the future, and whether we like it or not, they’re not going anywhere. Most kids in the US own a smartphone/tablet. They don’t just use it for entertainment or socialization. Even schools are embracing the digital age. Kids get homework and assignments that require them to use screens and the internet. All the more reason for parents to consider using parental monitoring apps.

Why Should I Use Parental Monitoring Apps?

While it is crucial for kids to fit into the ever-changing world, parents cannot ignore the dangers associated with online communities. To know the world your kids live in, it is only fair that you learn to navigate it with them. You may not want to use parental monitoring apps thinking it would violate their privacy. However, you may not have a choice if you prioritize their safety. Let’s explore a few reasons why parents need to monitor their kids’ online activities and see how parental control apps, such as FamilyTime, can help mitigate those issues.

Disturbing Videos & Ways to Block Them

Be it cartoons, rhymes, educational videos, arts & crafts, etc., kids watch YouTube videos to get their share of entertainment. YouTube has become a household staple, and parents don’t give it much thought. However, recent events (such as fake cartoons of Peppa Pig with disturbing bloody scenes) served as a wake-up call for many parents to keep an eye on what their kids are watching on this platform.

YouTube’s algorithm is not perfect and definitely not kid-friendly. Many alarming videos can slip through the cracks and may traumatize your kids if they watch them. Though you can filter and block some channels or videos using YouTube’s parental control features, using parental monitoring apps is a better choice to fully ensure your kids won’t have access to anything inappropriate.

Indecent Websites & Internet Filters

Kids are called digital citizens for a reason. From socialization to education to entertainment, they do pretty much everything on the internet. But, how can parents supervise their activities without using parental monitoring apps? The answer is simple.

There are several ways to block websites, but only a good parental control app, like FamilyTime, can give you complete peace of mind. FamilyTime’s Internet Filter can block access to websites, including information, images, videos, etc., on subjects such as gambling, porn, violence, guns, suicide, etc.

You may already know it, but simply blocking access to websites is not enough. Kids may divert their attention to other apps and games, leading them to spend most of their time glued to screens. Let’s look at some preventive measures you can adopt to discourage addiction to screens.

Screen Addiction & Preventive Measures

Parents know well that too much screen time is not good for kids’ healthy development. Kids may face issues like,

Shorter attention span

Binge eating

Damage to eye-sight

Negative effects on quality of sleep, etc.

No parent wants their kids to become couch potatoes. Kids who watch screens for too long are at a higher risk of developing poor/awkward social behavior. That is because they will miss out on in-person interactions if they only socialize on the internet.

Parents can prevent this from happening by using the Screen Time Limit feature of parent monitoring apps, such as FamilyTime. This feature enables you to set time limits for individual apps, thus ensuring your kids won’t get addicted to their screens.

Don't Like Being A Helicopter Parent?

If you detest the idea of being a helicopter parent, then FamilyTime parental control app is the perfect solution for you. It is one of the best parental monitoring apps on the market. So, let’s look at some of its salient features to find out why its users praise it so much.

FamilyTime enables parents to customize various features and settings while keeping a healthy balance between respecting kids’ privacy and monitoring their activities. Parents can use its,

App Blocker – to block access to inappropriate apps and addictive games

– to block access to inappropriate apps and addictive games Screen Time Limit – to set limits on individual apps and decide how much time kids may spend on each app

– to set limits on individual apps and decide how much time kids may spend on each app Internet Filter – to deny access to indecent content

– to deny access to indecent content Location Tracking – to receive real-time location alerts

– to receive real-time location alerts Geofence – to know when their kids enter and leave certain places

– to know when their kids enter and leave certain places SOS/Panic Button – for kids to alert parents of their location in emergency situations

– for kids to alert parents of their location in emergency situations FamilyPause – to make kids’ devices inaccessible completely (for however long parents want)

There is a lot more you can do with this app to ensure your kids’ digital safety. All you need to do is sign up for its free-trial version or get its premium account if you want access to the coolest parental control features ever!

Remember that parenting the kids of the digital age does not have to be this difficult!