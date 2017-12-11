Ethical Fashion Edit 2017/2018

How we care for our planet and the flora and fauna inhabiting it has become a major selling point for the world’s favourite eco-conscious brands who are committed to using sustainable fabrics, low-impact production and ethical trading.

Oxfam Australia are going one step further, launching a national campaign, What She Makes, to increase the pressure on the Australian fashion industry and big retailers, to pay living wages to the women in Bangladesh and other developing countries, who make their clothing.

Here, we have included pieces from some of the leading eco-fashion labels – from international designer label Stella McCartney, to Australian ethical clothing label Ginger & Smart – these clothing pieces, available online for worldwide delivery at Farfetch, are both eco-friendly and on-trend.

Please note: all prices are in Australian dollars (AUD) and are subject to change by the retailer

Stella McCartney Combining sharp tailoring with stylishly offbeat proportions, Stella McCartney is a beautiful amalgamation of classic craftsmanship and contemporary cool. Exuding a modern, feminine aesthetic, her collections are streamlined and full of personality. At the core of Stella McCartney’s world famous fashion house, is her devotion to sustainability and the ethical production of her goods. This is a brand that’s making a positive environmental impact without compromise on style.



Ginger & Smart

Ginger & Smart designs for spirited women whose distinctive style is an expression of their individuality. A sense of cool confidence and discovery underpins the brand’s playful yet polished aesthetic. Accredited by Ethical Clothing Australia, the label sources eco-friendly textiles such as organic cotton, silk, wool and modal and is dedicated to socially responsible production.





Chinti and Parker With a passion for innovative knit design, London-based cousins Anna Singh and Rachael Wood founded Chinti and Parker in 2009 to bring a new level of tactility to contemporary women’s wear. Driven by the concept of ‘material creativity’, the brand uses the finest yarns to create collections underpinned by sophisticated textures and distinctive character.



KITX

Polished pieces are enhanced with sultry detailing in the Kitx collection. Elegantly layered designs cut from silky fabrics sit alongside sculptured styles crafted from supple leather. Details like sheer panels and asymmetric hems add a hint of drama to the Kitx range. Expect a palette of soft pastels and rich, earthy tones.





VOZ VOZ, meaning “voice”, is a luxury fashion company created to protect and empower rural indigenous women globally. Working in collaboration with Mapuche artisans in Chile, VOZ creates fashion forward collections that honor indigenous artistry, traditions, and culture uniting the voices of women around the world.



Save the Duck

Who needs goose down when animal-friendly PLUMTECH is more breathable and will keep you warmer? Ethical and environmentally conscious, Save the Duck produces 100% animal-free fashion that’s functional and stylish. Designed with the globetrotter in mind, their award-winning jackets are made with innovative recycled textiles and guaranteed to keep you warm when the mercury dips.



