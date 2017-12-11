Australian Women Online

Business, career, health and lifestyle content for women

50% Off Storewide at W.Lane
You are here: Home / LIFESTYLE / Fashion / Ethical Fashion Edit 2017/2018

Ethical Fashion Edit 2017/2018

by

Ethical Fashion in 2017How we care for our planet and the flora and fauna inhabiting it has become a major selling point for the world’s favourite eco-conscious brands who are committed to using sustainable fabrics, low-impact production and ethical trading.

Oxfam Australia are going one step further, launching a national campaign, What She Makes, to increase the pressure on the Australian fashion industry and big retailers, to pay living wages to the women in Bangladesh and other developing countries, who make their clothing.

Here, we have included pieces from some of the leading eco-fashion labels – from international designer label Stella McCartney, to Australian ethical clothing label Ginger & Smart – these clothing pieces, available online for worldwide delivery at Farfetch, are both eco-friendly and on-trend.

Please note: all prices are in Australian dollars (AUD) and are subject to change by the retailer

Stella McCartney

Combining sharp tailoring with stylishly offbeat proportions, Stella McCartney is a beautiful amalgamation of classic craftsmanship and contemporary cool. Exuding a modern, feminine aesthetic, her collections are streamlined and full of personality. At the core of Stella McCartney’s world famous fashion house, is her devotion to sustainability and the ethical production of her goods. This is a brand that’s making a positive environmental impact without compromise on style.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Henna shearling coat

STELLA MCCARTNEY
Henna shearling coat
AUD $2,375

STELLA MCCARTNEY tassel-trimmed turtleneck knit

STELLA MCCARTNEY
tassel-trimmed turtleneck knit
AUD $1,475 $885

STELLA MCCARTNEY panelled check and houndstooth dress

STELLA MCCARTNEY
panelled check and houndstooth dress
AUD $1,920 $1,344

STELLA MCCARTNEY checked coat

STELLA MCCARTNEY
checked coat
AUD $2,550 $1,530

 
 

Ginger & Smart

Ginger & Smart designs for spirited women whose distinctive style is an expression of their individuality. A sense of cool confidence and discovery underpins the brand’s playful yet polished aesthetic. Accredited by Ethical Clothing Australia, the label sources eco-friendly textiles such as organic cotton, silk, wool and modal and is dedicated to socially responsible production.

GINGER & SMART Shutter dress

GINGER & SMART
Shutter dress
AUD $599

GINGER & SMART Catalyst dress

GINGER & SMART
Catalyst dress
AUD $629

GINGER & SMART Moondance skirt

GINGER & SMART
Moondance skirt
AUD $469

GINGER & SMART Midsummer blouse

GINGER & SMART
Midsummer blouse
AUD $369

 
 

Chinti and Parker

With a passion for innovative knit design, London-based cousins Anna Singh and Rachael Wood founded Chinti and Parker in 2009 to bring a new level of tactility to contemporary women’s wear. Driven by the concept of ‘material creativity’, the brand uses the finest yarns to create collections underpinned by sophisticated textures and distinctive character.

CHINTI & PARKER Bonjour jumper

CHINTI & PARKER
Bonjour jumper
AUD $458

CHINTI & PARKER scalloped sweater

CHINTI & PARKER
scalloped sweater
AUD $690 $489

CHINTI & PARKER cashmere star sweater

CHINTI & PARKER
cashmere star sweater
AUD $583

CHINTI & PARKER cashmere midnight sky sweater

CHINTI & PARKER
cashmere midnight sky sweater
AUD $658

 
 

KITX

Polished pieces are enhanced with sultry detailing in the Kitx collection. Elegantly layered designs cut from silky fabrics sit alongside sculptured styles crafted from supple leather. Details like sheer panels and asymmetric hems add a hint of drama to the Kitx range. Expect a palette of soft pastels and rich, earthy tones.

KITX Grunge shirt

KITX
Grunge shirt
AUD $395

 
 

VOZ

VOZ, meaning “voice”, is a luxury fashion company created to protect and empower rural indigenous women globally. Working in collaboration with Mapuche artisans in Chile, VOZ creates fashion forward collections that honor indigenous artistry, traditions, and culture uniting the voices of women around the world.

 
 

Save the Duck

Who needs goose down when animal-friendly PLUMTECH is more breathable and will keep you warmer? Ethical and environmentally conscious, Save the Duck produces 100% animal-free fashion that’s functional and stylish. Designed with the globetrotter in mind, their award-winning jackets are made with innovative recycled textiles and guaranteed to keep you warm when the mercury dips.

SAVE THE DUCK padded coat

SAVE THE DUCK
padded coat
AUD $344

SAVE THE DUCK padded jacket with hood

SAVE THE DUCK
padded jacket with hood
AUD $215

SAVE THE DUCK Capp quilted puffer jacket

SAVE THE DUCK
Capp quilted puffer jacket
AUD $281

SAVE THE DUCK padded hooded jacket

SAVE THE DUCK
padded hooded jacket
AUD $373

 
 

Bassike

Bassike explores relaxed silhouettes and natural fabrics to create effortless looks. Minimalism and neutral tones give simplicity and sophistication to Bassike women’s collection.

BASSIKE crop sleeve trench coat

BASSIKE
crop sleeve trench coat
AUD $1,250

BASSIKE boxy tank dress

BASSIKE
boxy tank dress
AUD $130

BASSIKE pleat front sack dress

BASSIKE
pleat front sack dress
AUD $450

 
 