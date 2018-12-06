Christmas gifts Aussies can’t send in the post or carry on a plane

Did you know mailing jewellery or a Christmas card with cash overseas, or more than $200 domestically, is prohibited in Australia? With Christmas just around the corner, many Aussies are sending gifts for loved ones through the mail. However, overlooking crucial shipping restrictions will delay getting presents under the tree. Furthermore, before you fly, it’s wise to check with your airline as that gift you’re carrying may be prohibited on planes.

Australia’s leading insurance comparison website, comparethemarket.com.au, has done the research and revealed the Christmas gifts that may not be able to go through the post or be taken on a flight. Depending on the gift and airline, some restricted items can be packed in checked baggage.

Gifts Prohibited in the Post

The following items cannot be sent through the post. For more information check out Australia Post’s ‘Dangerous and prohibited goods and packaging guide’

Cards with cash . Aussies might be surprised to know that they cannot send holiday cards with cash overseas, or more than $200 domestically. Sending gift vouchers are a good alternative, or sending a card but then transferring the money instead.

. Aussies might be surprised to know that they cannot send holiday cards with cash overseas, or more than $200 domestically. Sending gift vouchers are a good alternative, or sending a card but then transferring the money instead. Jewellery . You cannot go wrong gifting anyone with jewellery, however gold and silver jewels and precious stones may not be permitted in certain international services and some countries will not accept them unless they are insured.

. You cannot go wrong gifting anyone with jewellery, however gold and silver jewels and precious stones may not be permitted in certain international services and some countries will not accept them unless they are insured. Toy pistols with paper caps . Any toy gun with a paper cap is classified as an explosive and cannot be sent anywhere. Reconsider the types of toys you want to mail out this holiday season.

. Any toy gun with a paper cap is classified as an explosive and cannot be sent anywhere. Reconsider the types of toys you want to mail out this holiday season. Gifts valued at $2,000 and more . Be careful when sending expensive gifts to loved ones overseas. Any gift that exceeds $2000 in value in a single consignment must be registered with Customs and Border Protection Service. Senders can register by submitting a form electronically, at a Customs office or KeyPost authorised post office.

. Be careful when sending expensive gifts to loved ones overseas. Any gift that exceeds $2000 in value in a single consignment must be registered with Customs and Border Protection Service. Senders can register by submitting a form electronically, at a Customs office or KeyPost authorised post office. Hair products . Reconsider sending hair spray or dye this Christmas, as certain hair colouring products, including peroxides, and any flammable liquids cannot be sent through the mail.

. Reconsider sending hair spray or dye this Christmas, as certain hair colouring products, including peroxides, and any flammable liquids cannot be sent through the mail. Extra lithium batteries with your toy gifts . Do not package additional lithium batteries with your toys. Any batteries must be installed in the gift for the device to be sent and not in the packaging with the device.

. Do not package additional lithium batteries with your toys. Any batteries must be installed in the gift for the device to be sent and not in the packaging with the device. Fruit and vegetables. A fruit hamper is a great Christmas present idea, but even sending produce interstate can be a complicated process, with certain fruits and vegetables requiring permits. Due to the possibility of pests and diseases, some are prohibited completely.

Gifts Prohibited on Planes

The following items cannot be carried on a plane. While some of these items are strictly prohibited on air crafts, others are only prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage only. For more information visit the Australian Department of Home Affairs: ‘Items you can’t take on a plane’