Coffee Cups: Why Not Only Design Matters

Coffee tasting is a special kind of art. The fact is that the taste is based not only on the quality of the beans and roasting but also on a person’s personal feelings. Plus, you shouldn’t forget that choosing the right cup also contributes to a special taste experience. In addition, different types of coffee have a certain proportion of water, milk, and other ingredients.

This is why you cannot take any cup or glass and expect the same result. Let's take a look at the most popular types of coffee and cups you need.

Espresso Cup

What associations do you have with espresso? Most likely, you will imagine a small cup made of fairly thick porcelain. The fact is that a standard espresso portion is 35-40 ml. In rare cases, this volume can be increased to 90 ml. The fact is that this drink has a strong, slightly tart aftertaste. Given the low amount of coffee, the sides of the cup should be wide enough to hold the temperature for at least the first 10 minutes.

Cappuccino Cup

This drink is best served in porcelain or clear thick glass cups. The average volume should be approximately 175-210 ml. The fact is that this drink involves the addition of milk and toppings. The foam on the surface can be very high, so you should use a saucer and spoon. It should be noted that the material of manufacture plays a secondary role. The main task is the required volume and thick walls of the cup to not cool down. If the temperature of the coffee is initially high, you will be able to enjoy your drink for longer.

Latte Cup

Latte is often served in thick, clear glass glasses. The minimum volume of one serving is about 220 ml. The fact is that this drink consists of layers of whipped milk, coffee, and cream. The tall narrow glass allows you to maintain the required proportions. It is best if you use swizzle sticks to taste this drink gradually.

Americano Cup

The Americano cup is similar to the one used for espresso. The only difference is the volume. You need 200-210 ml to keep the exact proportion of coffee and hot water. The whole point is to dilute the bitter coffee and make the taste a little smudged. If you take a small cup, you get something like an espresso. But do not take a glass with a volume of 300-350 ml. Otherwise, you risk drinking dark water instead of coffee.

Frappuccino Cup

Frappuccino is very different from other types of drinks. You will need a really big cup. The minimum volume is 350 ml. It is best if you choose something similar to a beer cup. The thick glass will prevent the drink from cooling quickly. In addition, you will need swizzle sticks, as the classic tasting will be less comfortable due to the large volume of the glass.