Infographic: Essential Items for Carp Fishing

Whether you are an experienced angler or just starting out, the following 15 items will help to ensure your carp fishing days (and nights) are a resounding success. A catapult when carp fishing is very important, a robust design with a pouch is ideal for firing boilies and other freebies at ranges of 50+ yards. A chair is probably one of the most essential items to take on your fishing trip, of course, comfort is key when it comes to carp fishing. So a chair is needed for those long fishing days. Check out Total fishing tackle for some more great fishing essentials. Next, a sleeping bag. Along with a comfy chair, a sleeping bag is also vital for the comfort of your fishing trip. This is especially important for when going night fishing, a good night sleep is always necessary. Please take a look at the infographic below to see more examples of carp fishing essentials.

Like this: Like Loading...