The Dog in a Car: All the Misconceptions of Owners

The main thing is to create a paw rest: sitting or lying on the floor may be uncomfortable for the animal.

Traveling by car is stressful for a dog: unfamiliar sounds and smells, rushing, movement, and also the unfamiliar behavior of its owners, which can be most frightening. As a result, the animal may behave inappropriately or, even worse, pull a stunt that will provoke an accident.

Getting your dog used to the car

Travel doesn’t seem to be a problem for dogs that have been traveling with their owners since they were puppies – they’re used to everything. But if you only put your dog in the car for trips to the vet, which everyone dreads, there’d be a problem.

There are plenty of travel accessories for dogs. These include special bottle-shaped drinkers with a hinged tub and non-drinking bowls for food with bent inside edges.

If a lot of time has passed since the last trip, the dog may become weaned from the car. In this case, let the animal sniff it before the trip, just like the first time. Then put him in the car, sit next to him, start the engine and let him know that everything is okay by encouraging the desired behavior with a treat.

It’s better to start with short trips with a pleasant purpose for the dog — to the park, the woods, to the cottage… Then the animal will associate the car with a walk.

And now that you’ve dealt with the dog’s stress, it’s time to talk about dog restraints and protecting the interior from scratches, hair and, there’s no way, drool.

Making a place for it

There are many things you can do to keep your dog comfortable and safe in the car: as long as it’s comfortable and calm it won’t end up bothering the driver or passengers. The main thing is to create a paw rest. Sitting or lying on the floor may be uncomfortable even if you rent a luxury car at https://renty.ae/es/types/luxury.

Depending on your dog’s size, it may feel more comfortable in a cage or in a carrier, in a hammock or on a pouch, or on a bed in the trunk without a shelf over its head so it can see its owner. A carrier or harness (but not a collar) worn by a dog may be secured to a seatbelt with a special attachment so that in case of a sudden maneuver the pet won’t fall or “fly” into the driver’s knees.

As for cages and hammocks, make sure the dog gets used to them. Place them at home so the pet can lie on them or inside them in a familiar environment. Then when it’s in the car the hammock or carrier will be seen as a safe place for him and it won’t be too stressed.

Getting ready to go

It’s not advisable to feed your pet before a trip — hungry it’ll be less likely to vomit. But you should take a favorite treat with you and perhaps a favorite toy that will calm her down just by lying next to her. And be sure to take water, so that the animal is not overheated due to stress and could drink during the stops.

How often should you stop on the road so your dog can warm up? It depends not only on its’ temperament but also on the size. Small dogs can’t last very long and you should stop every two hours for a walk. But even if you have a large dog, stopping less than once every six hours is not recommended. Plus, walking takes the stress off your pet.

The New Driver’s First Aid Kit: Kit for Cats and Dogs

Also bring a bowl, wipes, bags, and the dog’s documents — a dog passport with vaccination records. And for a long trip besides food take a spare collar and leash, and a muzzle, avoiding fabric models, pulling the dog’s face: in them, the animal can’t open the mouth to cool itself by breathing.

And pack a first-aid kit with not only a tick remover and pair of scissors and tweezers but also absorbent gel, wound-healing ointment, cotton swabs and disks, an antihistamine (for allergies), and a sedative.

When traveling with your dog, remember to make stops in quiet places so it can run and play. Then your friend will not perceive trips as torture and will willingly accompany you.