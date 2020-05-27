What European Girls are Looking for in Men?



European girls have strict criteria for the selection of life partners. These criteria help to choose the best among all the candidates. Some single European girls dating platforms even help women to find life partners according to their preferences.

Most men frequently have two lists of personal qualities that they demand from women: the first list is the one with important qualities that men search in the first place and the second one of those qualities they wish to find in their regular partner.

European girls on the contrary only have one demands list that includes such personal traits as a strong personality, a sense of humor, sensitivity, intellectuality, and a beautiful body. They want men who are caring, intelligent, humorous, loyal, and understanding. Visual qualities for women are the last thing on the list. If a man has a beautiful body that’s also good. But all the other personality characteristics are more important.

Unlike men, a woman doesn’t see a man’s appearance and attention to his kind as a sign of attention to herself. If a man dresses badly or his belly starts to grow, the woman may not like it, but it will never be the main thing for her. This is the fundamental difference between men and women, generating misunderstanding and discord. Women should understand that their appearance is very important for men, that appearance can seriously affect personal relationships. Men need to understand that women value the depth of personal relationships by how men behave towards them.

A woman wants a man to be gentle, caring, understanding, and able to communicate, but at the same time does not lose his strength, severity, and masculinity. Researches constantly show that women’s physical attractiveness plays a very important role for men. Literally from the first meeting, a man evaluates the appearance of a woman in the first ten seconds. However, choosing a permanent partner, the man makes completely different demands on his beloved woman. A woman likes to have an attractive partner, but the physical appearance of men for her is not as important as his business reputation and social status. And how else can you explain the success of Gerard Depardieu for example?

Women evaluate men in a different way than men evaluate women. If a man can make a woman laugh if he understands her needs, is interested to talk to him, works hard and successfully, and is also heterosexual then he will not lack partners.

Quite often European girls search for their life partners online using specialized dating services as they help to save tons of time and at the same time to properly evaluate the person before the two will have to schedule the real-life date and meet in person. Online communications not only save time but allows avoiding making uncomfortable mistakes and choose only worthy partners.

Many dating platforms customers have found their love online as they used them properly exactly to find a life partner. Many European women were able to find their love online and now they date and some even already got married to respectable men from the United States and European countries.

As most fair dating platforms require indicating almost all personal information European women can select their beloved ones by personal traits and judging upon their behavior and attitude to the family, children, career, life goals, relationships, and friends. A respectable man can be easily noticed even online. His attitude and behavior, as well as his manner of communication, can discover a woman his true nature. This is the main reason why women use online dating platforms to find life partners.